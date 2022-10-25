Update [ ]:

The unreleased Sega Saturn port of Prize Fighter has now officially been dumped and made available for download online, thanks to Screaming Villains and the former Limited Run Games CEO Josh Fairhurst.

Back in September of 2025, William Mesa, the founder of Flash Film Works (the Visual Effects company that bought the rights to many of Digital Pictures' games following the studio's closure in 1996), announced that Fairhurst had "personally" bought the rights to several of Digital Pictures' games.

This eventually led to an announcement at Limited Run Games' 10th Anniversary Special that the company would be rereleasing Prize Fighter and Slam City with Scottie Pippen on modern consoles and PC in 2026, with Prize Fighter: Heavyweight Edition landing on PS4, PS5, and PC last month.

Since then, however, it appears Fairhurst has quietly been coordinating another surprise for fans of the '90s FMV game, working together with Screaming Villains to preserve the cancelled Sega Saturn version online.

"Heads up! When I acquired the rights to the Digital Pictures game library, @screamingvill and I found the unreleased SEGA Saturn version of Prize Fighter Heavyweight Edition," says Fairhurst. "It's now been preserved online and can be downloaded for free."

Heads up! When I acquired the rights to the Digital Pictures game library, @screamingvill and I found the unreleased SEGA Saturn version of Prize Fighter Heavyweight Edition. It's now been preserved online and can be downloaded for free at https://t.co/aboMDTFjPw March 2, 2026

In response to the news, @Todddangit, who had previously managed to uncover the full unreleased port for the Sega Saturn among a bunch of backup files back in 2022, alongside a friend, wrote, "For all of those 'dump when?' replies about Prize Fighter for the Sega Saturn. Dump now", with a link to Fairhurst's post.

As we reported back in 2022, @Todddangit had previously been reluctant to dump the game because the rights holders were still around, but with the rights now under different ownership, those issues now seem to be a thing of the past.

You can download the game here.

Original Story [ ]: A developer named @Todddangit has found a lost Sega Saturn port of Digital Pictures' FMV boxing game Prize Fighter. And better yet, it is "100% playable".

Most of you will have probably heard of some of Digital Pictures' more famous FMV games in the past, like Night Trap or Sewer Shark, but you might not have heard of the studio's ambitious attempt at making a stylish Raging Bull-esque boxing game about a young fighter named "The Kid". The game featured appearances from famous character actor Dick Miller (Gremlins, The Terminator) and ring announcer Michael Buffer.

Prize Fighter was released for Mega-CD in 1993, but didn't gain anywhere near the same notoriety or popularity as some of Digital Pictures' other games. A Saturn port was expected to follow three years later, giving it another lease on life. But the port was cancelled for unknown reasons, and it's just been presumed that the game was lost, despite being finished.





And here's the gaping hole that makes it a coaster. Here's the only known copy of Prize Fighter for the Saturn!And here's the gaping hole that makes it a coaster. pic.twitter.com/LOSbwr5Hma October 26, 2015

In 2015, Frank Cifaldi of the Video Game History Foundation tweeted that he had potentially the only copy of the game, but that it was damaged and that he hoped that the missing data could be replaced with the Sega CD version. But now it appears that @Todddangit and an unnamed friend have managed to uncover the full unreleased port for the Sega Saturn among a bunch of backup files.

Went through some backup assets a friend has and we found the unreleased full retail version of Prize Fighter for Sega Saturn that matches the mythical damaged 3/25/96 gold master that @frankcifaldi has. Took a little work but it's 100% playable. https://t.co/YLIjnWFleu October 23, 2022

Cifaldi tweeted in response:

"This is a huge relief. I've encountered a handful of pre-production games that were damaged beyond repair, but Saturn Prize Fighter is the only one that might have been one-of-a-kind. Thrilled that another source was found and that the data is preserved and playable."

This is obviously amazing news for fans of video game preservation, though it's important to note there are no plans to make it public yet.