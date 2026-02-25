Remember when Nintendo released a new Game & Watch handheld to celebrate the Zelda series? Sure you do – you've probably got one of the units on your shelf right now, gathering dust after you finished its (rather paltry) trio of pre-installed titles.

If you've been wondering if it would be possible to give that dinky device a new lease of life, then wonder no longer, as Tito over at Macho Nacho Productions has done all of the pathfinding for us.

As spotted by Retro Handhelds, the handheld's meagre 16MB of flash is replaced by a 64MB chip, giving the device more memory bandwidth to play with. On top of that, a custom Micro SD card slot is installed that runs some custom firmware, allowing you to load ROMs for a wide selection of vintage gaming platforms. Oh, and save states are also supported.

The big catch here, in case you hadn't noticed, is that this isn't a straightforward mod job, and you'll need to be handy with a soldering iron. It's also worth noting that there are already many handhelds in the market which do the same thing and offer more power, so if you're keen to keep your limited-edition Game & Watch in tip-top condition, this might not be advisable.

Still, it's amazing to see the modding community take these base products and make them even more appealing. Let us know if you're tempted to do the same by posting a comment below.