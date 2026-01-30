Final Fantasy VII's New & "Improved" PC Version Is Now Available, But It Isn't Exactly Getting Off To The Best Start

Update [ ]:

The new and "improved" PC version of Final Fantasy VII, announced at the end of last month, has just been released on Steam & GOG, costing $11.99.

The new version, as most people anticipated, brings over several of the options present in the console releases of the game, including the ability to play through the game at up to three times the speed, max out HP/MP/limit parameters during battles, and disable random encounters — the goal seemingly being to offer parity between all of the different versions on sale. However, it hasn't exactly got off to the greatest of starts.

When the game was originally released yesterday (February 24th), for instance, it was essentially launched as an empty folder without an executable, meaning there was temporarily no way for players to actually experience the game.

This was eventually fixed shortly after players brought the issue to light, but it would then lead to the reveal of other frustrating issues, as reported by the Final Fantasy VII speedunner 4-8 Productions, including blurry textures, audio problems, complaints about the battle speed on the Steam version (which has thankfully since been patched), and laggy cutscenes (on the GOG version of the game).

In addition to that, it's also unclear whether 7th Heaven, a popular mod manager for Final Fantasy VII PC, will still work with this brand new version, with its developer, Tsuna Mod,s currently going to the effort to check compatibility before making a proper statement, and even offering to help Square Enix fix the release.



Because of these issues, it is currently sitting on a "Mostly Negative" rating on Steam, based on recent user reviews.

Because of these issues, it is currently sitting on a "Mostly Negative" rating on Steam, based on recent user reviews.

Original Story [ ]: Square Enix has announced that it is launching a new version of Final Fantasy VII in order to improve the gameplay experience for players.

A port of the original PS1 version, Final Fantasy VII originally hit Steam back in 2013. This existing version will henceforth be known as 'FINAL FANTASY VII – 2013 Edition.'





Existing owners will receive the new version for free and will be able to continue playing the older version on Steam.



Existing owners will receive the new version for free and will be able to continue playing the older version on Steam.

When the updated version arrives on Steam, the 2013 Edition will no longer be available for purchase, but if you've already got it in your library, you'll continue to have access. You'll get the new version for free.

The new version will simply be called 'FINAL FANTASY VII' on Steam. Both versions will appear separately in your Steam library, and save data will not be compatible between the two versions.

The game has recently been remastered as part of an ongoing trilogy of titles for modern systems.