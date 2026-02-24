Remember when Forever Entertainment, the publisher behind remakes of House Of The Dead and Panzer Dragoon, showed off footage of its latest offering, Panzer Dragoon Zwei Remake?
The reaction wasn't pretty, with many fans saying it actually looked worse than the Saturn original, despite the best efforts of co-developers MegaPixel Studio and Storm Trident.
Fast forward to the present, and a new demo for the game has been released as part of Steam Next Fest – but while some people seem happy with it, we're still seeing quite a few voices of dissent.
I've had a quick go on the demo, and I have to say, it does feel very much in line with Forever's previous attempts to update Sega's 32-bit classics – and by that I mean it's not great.
Sure, it's in HD, and the visuals are objectively sharper, but it all feels so lifeless and limp (something that isn't helped by the curiously weak audio).
One commenter has compared it to a 'fan game', which isn't a million miles away from the truth.
