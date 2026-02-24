Remember when Forever Entertainment, the publisher behind remakes of House Of The Dead and Panzer Dragoon, showed off footage of its latest offering, Panzer Dragoon Zwei Remake?

The reaction wasn't pretty, with many fans saying it actually looked worse than the Saturn original, despite the best efforts of co-developers MegaPixel Studio and Storm Trident.

Fast forward to the present, and a new demo for the game has been released as part of Steam Next Fest – but while some people seem happy with it, we're still seeing quite a few voices of dissent.

This game deserves so much better. And I really hate to have to be an ass about it like this. But you didn't even try to listen to criticism of previous releases. — ingueferroque (@ingueferroque) February 23, 2026

Still looks worse than 23 year old Orta — Aaron Sypniewski (@asypniew.bsky.social) 2026-02-23T13:49:55.053Z

The Panzer Dragoon Zwei Remake #NextFest demo is the most depressing thing I’ve seen come out of the game industry in a long time - and that’s with the hole bloody place being a bin-fire right now. What in the f*ck have they done. Look at this. (It gets so much worse.) I’m livid. — Jörg Tittel (@newjorg.bsky.social) 2026-02-24T07:37:48.095Z

I've had a quick go on the demo, and I have to say, it does feel very much in line with Forever's previous attempts to update Sega's 32-bit classics – and by that I mean it's not great.

Sure, it's in HD, and the visuals are objectively sharper, but it all feels so lifeless and limp (something that isn't helped by the curiously weak audio).

One commenter has compared it to a 'fan game', which isn't a million miles away from the truth.

