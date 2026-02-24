The Developer Behind Mortal Kombat's Fanmade Jaguar Port Sets Sights On The Sequel

TRU FUN Games, the solo developer who is currently working on Mortal Kombat's fanmade Jaguar port, has revealed plans to tackle the game's sequel, Mortal Kombat II, in a recent video update on his YouTube channel.

Mortal Kombat II, as you'll probably already be aware, never got an official Atari Jaguar port back in the early-to-mid '90s, similar to its predecessor. Instead, the fighting game sequel originally made its debut in arcades in 1993 before later receiving various ports to other consoles and platforms (including the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, the Super Nintendo, Nintendo Game Boy, and Sega Game Gear, to name just a few).

As TRU FUN Games announced, however, recently in a video called "Mortal Kombat II Teaser Trailer", work has now begun on an unofficial Jaguar version of the title, with the developer revealing he is hoping to finally deliver a version for fans of the Atari console.

According to the video, which is less than one minute long, the project to port Mortal Kombat II to the Atari console is still a long way out, with the developer currently giving 2028 as a potential release window. Nevertheless, he is comfortable sharing that work on the title has begun, even showing some "simulated screenshots" of what he hopes the port could potentially look like when finished.

Also, in case you're wondering about his progress on porting the first game, he released a beta version of the game to his Patreon backers in December 2025 to test.

This included "the entire single player ladder (including endurance matches, Goro, and Shang Tsung), a 2-player mode, and an exclusive TEST YOUR MIGHT mini-game!"