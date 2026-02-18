As recently spotted by Wario64 on social media, Sega has announced it will soon be discontinuing support for the "Sega Forever" iOS and Android ports of Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

The news was shared via an in-game pop-up available on the game's menu and has sparked concerns that the game will soon be delisted, similar to other Sega games removed last year.

In case you're unfamiliar, these mobile versions of Sonic were originally released in 2013 and were created by Christian "Taxman" Whitehead and Headcannon's Simon Thomley — both of whom later went on to work on Sonic Mania with PagodaWest Games. They were developed using the Retro Engine, an engine initially created for Whitehead's Sonic fan game Retro Sonic, and were some of the most accessible versions of the two games available, essentially being given away for free (if you were willing to sit through a few ads).

Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 are delisting soon on mobile. Currently free to claim: Sonic 1: iOS apps.apple.com/us/app/sonic... Android play.google.com/store/apps/d... Sonic 2: iOS apps.apple.com/us/app/sonic... Android play.google.com/store/apps/d... — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2026-02-16T21:49:31.993Z

Both games are still free to claim, but given the recent news, it appears Sega has pushed an update to remove ads from the free iOS version. It's unclear at present whether the Android version will get the same update.

Here's where you can grab them:

Sonic the Hedgehog Classic (iOS & Android)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Classic (iOS & Android)

In the past, both games have previously been ported to Amazon Fire sticks, and have also received unofficial PC ports in the form of Sonic the Hedgehog Forever and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Absolute, which were built on RubberDuckyCooly and stxticOVFL's decompilation of the Retro Engine. These require having the original APK files.