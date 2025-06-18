Once upon a time, Sega was pretty keen on bringing all of its classic titles to smartphones. It even launched the Sega Forever initiative, which was initially supposed to support these Android and iOS releases before it morphed into a preservation-led endeavour.

However, Sega's current Western boss Shuji Utsumi is on a drive to make the company "shiny" again, and it would seem that part of the plan is removing classic titles from digital storefronts, presumably to distance the brand from the stink usually associated with cheap-and-cheerful downloads.

As part of this, Sega has been furiously delisting many of its retro games from smartphone stores, and it looks like the time is almost up for nine more titles.

As spotted by Android Authority and The Verge, Sega has removed in-app purchases from the following nine free-to-play titles, which is an indication that they will soon be delisted:

Crazy Taxi Classic (iOS & Android)

Streets of Rage Classic (iOS & Android)

Streets of Rage 2 Classic (iOS & Android)

Super Monkey Ball: Sakura Ed. (iOS & Android)

Virtua Tennis Challenge (iOS & Android)

Golden Axe Classics (iOS & Android)

Shining Force Classics (iOS & Android)

Sonic CD Classic (iOS & Android)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode II (iOS & Android)

When launching the games, a pop-up message appears that warns the user that support is about to be discontinued. However, the games can still function beyond that point, and once you've added them to your digital library, they're yours to download again in the future.

So what are you waiting for?