Sega's Western CEO Shuji Utsumi has been speaking to the media about his plans for the industry veteran and has told the BBC that he wants "to make Sega really shiny again."

Utsumi told the outlet that the company had put too much focus on being successful in its homeland, Japan, and that he feels Sega needs to expand its fanbase in the future.

"Sega has been somehow losing confidence," he told the BBC. "But why? Sega has a great RPG group, Sega has amazing IPs, Sega is a really well-known brand. So I was like, hey, now is not the time to be defensive - but more offensive."

Utsumi added that Sonic is a big part of Sega's plans and that the company needs to "make a great game" in the franchise to propel it to new heights. He previously claimed that the most recent entry, Sonic Superstars, was a disappointment.

"The next one is going to be a quite challenging, quite exciting game that we are working on," he told the BBC but stopped short on confirming it would be part of the popular Sonic Adventure series.

"Sonic Adventure was kind of a game-changer for Sonic," he admitted. "When we release [the next game], it should be good, it should be impressive - we need to meet or even exceed people's expectations, so it takes some time."

Utsumi recently said that he has no interest in continuing the company's line of 'Mini' consoles and that Sega is currently evaluating the idea of launching a Netflix-style subscription service for its games.