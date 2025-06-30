Evercade maker Blaze has just revealed that it is refreshing its EXP and VS systems.

Dubbed the VR-R Solo and EXP-R Solo, these two consoles are now available in hardware-only offerings, a first for the range.

"Available for the first time as just the hardware, these new versions of the VS-R and EXP-R allow new fans and existing fans to jump straight into the Evercade experience," says the company. "Both consoles come in a new retro-inspired colour scheme and make starting the Evercade Physical Cartridge journey easier than ever before."

Originally released as a replacement for the original Evercade in 2022, the EXP was later refreshed as the EXP-R in 2024, removing the 18 pre-loaded Capcom games and TV-out functionality. The EXP-R Solo is effectively the same system, but it now sports a grey-and-red colourway and doesn't come with any bundled software. It will retail for £99.99 / €119.99 / $119.99.

The VS is the home console iteration of the Evercade and was originally released in 2021. Like the EXP, it was refreshed as the VS-R in 2024. This new version will cost £89.99 / €109.99 / $119.99.

Blaze's Funstock online store is also offering the ability to pre-order each console with a single Evercade cartridge for £109.98 (EXP-R Solo) and £99.98 (VS-R Solo).

Both are expected to ship on 25th September, 2025.

