Hamster has revealed that Namco's jet-ski racer Aqua Jet is coming to the Arcade Archives range on modern consoles.

Released in 1996, Aqua Jet tasks the player with racing against opponents on water. You'll face hazards such as choppy water and jumps, and must pass through checkpoints along the way. If you hadn't noticed, it's a lot like Wave Race 64, and runs on the Namco System 22 hardware.

"This game stood out at arcades at the time thanks to its large jet ski-style cabinet," says Hamster. "Savor the thrill of racing across shimmering waves under the blazing sun in a stunning, resort-like setting brought to life by the "System Super 22" hardware!"

Like Ridge Racer and Air Combat 22, Aqua Jet was never ported to any home console in its original coin-op form.

Aqua Jet launches tomorrow across Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will cost $14.99 on Switch and PS4, and $16.99 on PS5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S, with a $2.99 upgrade option also being offered for select consoles.