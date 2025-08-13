Ancient's excellent Earthion is currently available on Steam, and has been racking up positive reviews all over the web. It's coming to modern systems next month before hitting the Mega Drive / Genesis in 2026, but one platform we didn't expect to see it on is the Game Boy Color.

Before you get too excited, it's worth pointing out that this isn't an official port, nor is it anywhere near feature-complete – it's little more than a tech demo at present, but the developer behind it, Shane McCafferty, has serious pedigree.

McCafferty, you may recall, is the guy behind the superb unofficial Game Boy Color ports of OutRun and Hang-On, and has also created a bunch of original titles for Nintendo's legendary handheld.

His Earthion demo was made in the space of an afternoon and is pretty bare-bones at present – even so, it's impressive to see how Yuzo Koshiro's vision has been crammed into the more humble hardware of the Game Boy Color, even at this early stage.

It remains to be seen if the project will venture beyond this level – or if Koshiro himself will give it his blessing – but you can't deny it's pretty cool to see in action, especially as this is running on real hardware.