Update #2 [ ]:

It's official. Basic Fun has acquired "select assets" of Arcade1Up and intends to support existing products on the market.

Arcade1Up announced on Facebook that Basic Fun! has acquired select assets of the company and intends to support the home arcade category and existing Arcade1Up products currently in the market. pic.twitter.com/wmL6WXEJfT December 16, 2025

Update #1 [ ]:

Since this piece went live, we've been hearing rumours that Arcade1Up has been purchased by Basic Fun, a rival company which has been making inroads in the realm of coin-op replicas.

While there's been no official confirmation so far, there does appear to be some evidence. Three months ago, Cyrus Rosenberg, SVP of Licensing at Arcade1Up, departed the company to join Basic Fun.

Two weeks ago, Mike Of All Trades posted a video which addressed rumours that Basic Fun was acquiring Arcade1Up.

We're continuing to dig into these rumours and will update this post as and when we hear something official.

Original Story: Arcade1Up, a maker of replica arcade cabinets, is apparently closing its doors.

While there has been no official statement as yet, an email shared on social media suggests that the company is closing. Today (Friday) is apparently the last day of operations.

The email goes on to say that the "future of the brand" is uncertain.

In addition to this, Code Mystics, a company that has worked with Arcade1Up in the past, has posted a statement that references the rumours and outlines what will happen should the company close and its online servers be turned off.

Arcade1Up was established in 2018 as a subsidiary of Tastemakers and focuses on creating licensed 3/4-size arcade cabinets.

It has worked with the likes of Atari, Bandai Namco, Capcom and Sega to produce authentic cabs containing some of the most famous coin-ops of all time, including Time Crisis, Ridge Racer and Marvel vs. Capcom.

We've reached out to Arcade1Up and will update this piece if and when we hear back.