American fashion and lifestyle brand Kith is producing a range of Marvel vs. Capcom products, kicking things off with hardware collaborations with Arcade1Up and Super Pocket maker HyperMegaTech.

"We partnered with Arcade1Up to create a retro arcade machine that features eight games: Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel vs. Capcom 2, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: COTA, War of the Gems, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, as well as an exclusive co-branded start-up screen that will never be seen on any other arcade machine," explains Kith on social media.

Outside of the new cabinet artwork and aforementioned exclusive start-up screen, this is the same cab that was released a short time ago by Arcade1Up.

"We’ve also created a Capcom Edited Super Pocket handheld gaming device with Hyper Mega Tech which is updated with Kith monogram artwork and houses twelve games pre-loaded into the system," the retailer adds.

"These games include 1943 Battle of the Midway, 1944 Loop Master, Bionic Commando, Captain Commando, Final Fight, Forgotten Worlds, Ghouls ’n Ghosts, Wolf of the Battlefield, Street Fighter II, Strider and a console version of Mega Man."

Like the Arcade1Up cab, this isn't a 'new' device as such; the game list is the same as that seen on the Capcom Super Pocket, which launched last year. However, the transparent casing on this Kith variant is very fetching.

Both items will be available on Monday, November 10th at 11AM EST, exclusively on Kith.com. We'd imagine these might sell out pretty quickly.

Founded in New York by Ronnie Fieg in 2011, Kith started life as a seller of footwear, but has since expanded into the realms of fashion and lifestyle, opening its own line of stores as well as operating concessions within retailers such as Hirschleifers and Selfridges. Kith even has its own private members' club, located in Manhattan.