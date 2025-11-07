Back in 1997, the PlayStation was very much in its stride, offering up a whole world of games all built around 3D graphics. It was also a very inclusive platform that changed games forever. However, one of its formative games, Armored Core, has often been overlooked – at least until very recently.

In fact, it wasn't until 2023, with the release of Armored Core VI – some 26 years after the release of the first Armoured Core – that the series was even taken seriously by gamers the world over.

With that in mind, here's a breakdown of every major console release in the Armored Core series from someone who has played and finished every one (most of them in Japanese) since the 1997 original.

Armored Core (PS1) Publisher: FromSoftware / Developer: FromSoftware Release Date: 31st Oct 1997 ( USA ) / 1st Jun 1998 ( UK/EU )











Armored Core was the first game in the series was released on the original PlayStation. It featured mecha designs by veteran designer Shoji Kawamori, who is best known for his work on Macross. The game had you pilot a mecha called an armored core, or AC for short, that was built from various parts. The gameplay is split across third-person action and backend mecha customisation to tackle each new mission. The functionality of how you targeted enemies was also unique, as you had a lock-on window that you had to get your enemies into before your weapons would track them. You also had manually fired weapons, such as rockets, that were used more on stationary targets. This was also the era before dual-analogue controls, so looking up and down was handled by the shoulder buttons. For many outside of Japan, this was a big ask, but with a little bit of practice, you could become a Raven, the game's name for the mercenary organisation you were a part of, in no time. Sadly, Sony didn't really support the game outside of Japan, and in places like the UK, only the first game of the subsequent PlayStation trilogy was ever released.

Armored Core: Project Phantasma (PS1) Publisher: FromSoftware / Developer: FromSoftware Release Date: 30th Sep 1998 ( USA ) / 18th Mar 2025 ( UK/EU )









Project Phantasma was a direct follow-on game from the first and dealt with the Wednesday Corporation building something called, you guessed it, Project Phantasma. The story campaign was subsequently a lot shorter and harder, with the latter being down to the carryover of save data from the first game. The other big addition was an all-new arena mode, as the previous game had only included a ranking menu. These introduced new arenas for the series as well, which tied into the burgeoning multiplayer scene that was building up in Japan. For the Japanese version, the game also featured famous Japanese voice actors, and more emphasis was put on the story. The final showdown against the monster that was Phantasma was suitably disco-fuelled, as one of its many attacks was something out of 70s disco. Again, in places like the UK, the game never saw a proper release, but the US did get the game, which is at least something.

Armored Core: Master of Arena (PS1) Publisher: FromSoftware / Developer: FromSoftware Release Date: 15th Mar 2000 ( USA ) / 18th Mar 2025 ( UK/EU )







As the name implies, the arena mode and multiplayer in general had become a big focus of the series in Japan by this point. The result was a completely overhauled engine and updated balancing, focusing more on multiplayer matches for Master of Arena. The game came across two discs, with multiple new arenas and the ability to create your own AI-controlled AC. The story was also fleshed out again and returned to the original villain from the end of the first game, Nineball. The final fight against Nineball Seraph, a much larger and transformable version of Nineball, is still one of the highlights from the PlayStation era of these games. Again, this never saw a UK release, but did get a US one, and was more well-known on account of its impressive multiplayer setup. The two-disc release also meant linking up PlayStations for more dedicated multiplayer matches was more openly supported, compared to the regular splitscreen mode.

Armored Core 2 (PS2) Publisher: Agetec / Developer: FromSoftware Release Date: 26th Oct 2000 ( USA ) / 19th Jan 2001 ( UK/EU )

















Armored Core 2 was one of the launch window games for the new PlayStation 2 and was one of the only times the Armored Core series saw any real promotion outside of Japan. The story this time was set on Mars, a century or so after the original trilogy. More emphasis was put on the story this time around, and it also had some great music by Mijk van Dijk. Naturally, Shoji Kawamori returned to design the mecha, and this time his designs could be rendered in a lot more detail, something he praised the game for around that time. The game itself was a lot slower compared to the PlayStation games, but it also added new classes of parts, such as inside parts and extensions. You also had cores with an Over Boost function, which could propel your AC forward at great speeds. However, all these new features and functional additions came at the cost of performance, and the game had serious performance issues. Large missile volleys in particular would slow the framerate down to a crawl. It was also quite unbalanced in multiplayer, on account of the insanely overpowered Karasawa Mk2 laser rifle, which not only did huge damage but would stun opponents in place.

Armored Core 2: Another Age (PS2) Publisher: Agetec / Developer: FromSoftware Release Date: 21st Aug 2001 ( USA ) / 27th Sep 2002 ( UK/EU )

















Another Age was a direct continuation of the story from the end of Armored Core 2, and returned the player to Earth. It was also entirely mission-focused, with over a hundred playable missions. Greater attention was given to multiplayer balancing this time around, although the Karasawa Mk2 was still a menace. It was also the first game in the series to support online multiplayer, via USB modem, although this was only included in the Japanese release. The new Lost Field endgame bosses also paid tribute to the PlayStation trilogy of games, with enemies such as Phantasma and Nineball Seraph making a welcome return. You even fought the regular Nineball. Another Age was an interesting entry to the series, not least due to its huge mission count, and it definitely has its dedicated fans both in Japan and abroad.

Armored Core 3 (PS2) Publisher: Agetec / Developer: FromSoftware Release Date: 11th Sep 2002 ( USA ) / 30th May 2003 ( UK/EU )

















This was very much a return to form and more in line with the original, faster-paced PlayStation trilogy. Given an all-new setting, not to mention a new engine and major graphical overhaul, Armored Core 3 played very nicely and balanced out things like the Karasawa to be more sensible. The emphasis was also much more on machine guns and rifles this time around, which made the combat feel more visceral. In addition, we also had things like the quad-legs given their own walk animation (previously they just glided around the place) and the new Exceed Orbit cores. These had inbuilt units that would pop out and add extra firepower, either solid or energy (with the latter replenishing once re-docked). The arena and multiplayer also saw a big expansion, with the latter now supporting up to four players. The story and general presentation were also very well done, with the ending having elements referenced from the first Armored Core, which was a nice touch.

Armored Core 3: Silent Line (PS2) Publisher: Agetec / Developer: FromSoftware Release Date: 15th Jul 2003 ( USA ) / 15th Jul 2003 ( UK/EU )

















Pretty much the zenith of the PlayStation 2 era of games, Silent Line was a much more balanced and polished game, with a sizable story and missions, as well as trainable AI. The story dealt with events after Armored Core 3 and a mysterious location on the surface of the planet that was impossible to reach. It turns out that there was a lot more ancient technology hidden underground. The missions were a lot more varied and innovative in Silent Line, with all sorts of unique restrictions on how to successfully complete each one. The arena mode was also similarly great. In general, it was probably the best of all the PlayStation 2 games in the series. The music was also fantastic, and is arguably one of Kota Hoshino's best game scores to date. It was also a slightly more technical game, what with the now massive roster of available parts. Not to mention that it just played really well, and improved upon most of the prior games in lots of subtle as well as major ways.

Armored Core Nexus (PS2) Publisher: Agetec / Developer: FromSoftware Release Date: 28th Sep 2004 ( USA ) / 13th Apr 2006 ( UK/EU )

















This was technically still within the third generation of games, but Nexus had a very major engine and backend overhaul. Most of the same parts were still present, but they behaved in various hidden ways. The most obvious changes were weapon recoil effects and a greater emphasis on heat. In that, your boosters would generate heat, and so you had to manage that with your build and playstyle accordingly. You could also tune parts, and this helped in managing your heat distribution. Some missions were also set in total darkness, requiring you to equip new head parts that included night vision. This was also the first game in the series to feature dual analogue controls, and it also featured an extra disc with remade missions from earlier games in the series. The music was again fantastic and gave the whole game a very haunting feel.

Armored Core: Ninebreaker (PS2) Publisher: Agetec / Developer: FromSoftware Release Date: 13th Sep 2005 ( USA ) / 5th May 2006 ( UK/EU )

















This was an odd game, effectively one long training mission with a new Nineball boss at the end; Ninebreaker understandably came under a lot of fire from fans at the time. However, having played through all of the training missions and beating the boss, it did make you a better player and helped you to understand all the subtle changes in handling and balancing that had been made from the third-generation games. It's still a decent game, but not for everyone, and it divides long-term Armored Core players to this day. It also focused on balancing out the multiplayer after Nexus, which made for smoother and more varied versus mode.

Armored Core: Formula Front (PSP) Publisher: From / Developer: FromSoftware Release Date: 15th Dec 2005 ( USA ) / 3rd Mar 2006 ( UK/EU )

















Formula Front was actually three games, but I'll get to that. The first release was on the PlayStation Portable and had you create ACs with a specific AI set of commands and then had you battle other AI-controlled ACs in a brightly colored Formula One-esque league. The important thing here is that you didn't control the ACs directly, much like the classic PlayStation game Carnage Heart. In Japan, all of this was tied into an online mode where you could upload your ACs and battle against other players. This is where the PlayStation 2 version came in as well, but this also afforded manual control, like the other games in the series. It was this manual control that was later added back into Formula Front International, where the looking up and down controls were handled automatically. These were definitely an interesting departure for the Armored Core series, as the more vibrant colouring and livery definitely helped to visually liven up the series.

Armored Core: Last Raven (PS2) Publisher: Agetec / Developer: FromSoftware Release Date: 13th Jun 2006 ( USA ) / 6th Oct 2006 ( UK/EU )

















Last Raven was the last of the PlayStation 2 games and the final entry of the mid-generational shift brought on by Nexus. It was also a very difficult game, with one of the first missions killing off most experienced players instantly. The story was also a bit different, as it had more branches this time around, as the whole thing was set over the course of 24 hours. It was arguably one of the most balanced PlayStation 2 games for multiplayer, but the customization was now very complex with all the various recoil, heat, and other nuanced mechanics overlapping in a very involved way. This was also the last of the "classical" Armored Core games, as after this, each generation went in wildly different functional directions. Famously, this was one of the first games Hidetaka Miyazaki worked on at FromSoftware as planner (the Japanese equivalent of a game designer).

Armored Core V (PS3) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: FromSoftware Release Date: 20th Mar 2012 ( USA ) / 23rd Mar 2012 ( UK/EU )











Set a long time after the events of the game from the fourth generation, Armored Core V took a grittier and more military approach to mecha combat. The ACs were also much smaller, taking their function reference from mecha anime such as Armored Trooper VOTOMS. You also had a new scan mode to find targets in the area and then switch back into combat mode to take them out. It was definitely a more technical game, but also more in line with what Armored Core used to be about, albeit at a smaller scale. The mecha designs were also handled by Junichi Akutsu (aka Bee-Craft) this time around, which fitted the game's more industrial and military tone. The missions were also much more involved and longer, with multiple resupply points as you went. This game also took much longer than any of the other Armored Core games to get made, around four years, mainly because it was a huge reboot in terms of how the games worked, not only in terms of the engine but also functionally. Armored Core V also had a more involved multiplayer setup, with four players and a commander per side. The latter being able to see the whole map and relay tactical data verbally to your teammates. This had already been tried and tested on Chrome Hounds, which was another great mecha game that lacked any kind of real publisher support. This was also one of the best-selling games in the series, alongside Armored Core 2. This is notable, as it had almost no PR to speak of outside of Japan.