As part of its 5th-anniversary livestream earlier today, G-Mode announced it would be rereleasing the FromSoftware mobile game Armored Core: Mobile Mission on Nintendo Switch and Steam in Japan.

The Nintendo Switch version is available to buy right now if you have a Japanese Nintendo account for 1,100 yen, whereas the Steam version will be released later this month, on April 30th.

Sadly, neither is expected to receive an English localization or subtitles, but should you want to check them out anyway, this will no doubt be easier to get than trying to track down an old secondhand phone that still has the game's data on it, as the game has yet to be publicly dumped by any preservation groups.

First launched back in 2004 for i-Mode, EZWeb, and Y! Keitai-compatible phones, Armored Core: Mobile Mission is a top-down mech-action game that is part of the series that debuted on the original PlayStation back in 1997.

It follows the same basic principles as most other games in the series, with players jumping behind the controls of their large Armored Core, before embarking on missions to eliminate terrorists and earn a bunch of enhancements for their rig:

"The core system of the series—customizing your own mech by combining a wide variety of parts—remains intact. However, this installment adopts a top-down perspective, optimized for mobile devices. Players can equip over 30 different parts, including body components and weapons. Each part changes the mech’s appearance, and with customizable colors, you can create a unit that truly fits your style! Swap out parts to adapt to different combat situations, fine-tune your mech, and take on challenging missions!"

As part of the live stream, G-Mode also announced it is planning to release its sequel Armored Core: Mobile 2 (release date TBA) in the future, as well as reissues of other mobile titles such as Shin Megami Tensei 20XX (Out April 24 on Switch & May 8 on PC), Shin Megami Tensei: Tokyo Requiem (TBA), and Side Pocket (TBA).

You can watch the full livestream here to see footage of the games in action.