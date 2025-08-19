Update #2 [ ]:

Pre-orders are now open for Songbird Productions and Eclipse Software's Atari Jaguar port of Wings of Death.

The game is available to pre-order in two different editions — both which come with a box, cartridge, full-color manual, and a factory-pressed remix CD soundtrack.



The standard edition is priced at $99.95, while the limited edition (costing $129.95) is more expensive, limited to just 50 copies, and comes with a clear cartridge, as well as the opportunity to get your name printed in the physical manual.





Limited Edition:

Standard Edition: pic.twitter.com/6XR5E169kn Pre-orders are open now for Wings of Death for the Jaguar! Ported by Marc Rosocha of Eclipse Software.Limited Edition: https://t.co/b6uzHwq1BR Standard Edition: https://t.co/5E1XLZUNzv August 19, 2025

Update #1 [ ]:

Songbird Productions has offered an update on Eclipse Software's upcoming port of the 1990 Atari ST & Commodore Amiga shoot 'em up to the Atari Jaguar.

In a post published on social media earlier this month, the video game publisher, which specializes in retro releases, stated that it is currently making "good progress" on the project and that it has now "entered final testing" as of this month.

As a result, Songbird is now in the process of putting together the physical packaging for the port, including getting the layout files ready for the new cover (which it has shared online), and writing some new instructions for the manual.





Plus there's this little thing called a remix CD... Making good progress on the Wings of Death remaster for the Atari Jaguar! Just entered final testing this month. Getting all the layout files done now, although I still need to write the instructions!Plus there's this little thing called a remix CD... pic.twitter.com/UHuGHarhsO July 17, 2025

In addition to this, Songbird Productions has once again teased the existence of two separate soundtracks for the release, announcing a Remix CD that will ship alongside the regular game cartridge, which will essentially allow players to upgrade the soundtrack to CD-quality audio — if they happen to have a Jaguar CD peripheral lying around.

With this latest update, it seems as if the game is finally edging closer to release, though Songbird Productions has yet to give a definitive date for when pre-orders will start. Back in April, however, it did suggest that it is hoping for a late 2025 release date, so we expect that more information will be on the way very soon.

Original Story: The publisher Songbird Productions and developer Eclipse Software are teaming up to deliver a brand new Atari Jaguar port of the Atari ST and Commodore Amiga shoot 'em up Wings of Death.

Wings of Death was first released by Eclipse Software for the Atari ST and Commodore Amiga back in 1990 and was published at the time by Thalion Software. It is a vertically scrolling shooter that puts players in control of a wizard who has been transformed into an insect by an evil witch.

The goal of the game is to guide the mage in its transformed state through various levels, with the player being able to upgrade their powers and transform into various other forms, including an eagle, dragon, and griffin, on their way to restoring their humanity.



- 60 FPS

- Higher color mode

- Two versions of the soundtrack (one on cart, one on CD!)



Coming in 2025 from Songbird and Eclipse. There will be enhancements for the Jaguar port of Wings of Death, including:- 60 FPS- Higher color mode- Two versions of the soundtrack (one on cart, one on CD!)Coming in 2025 from Songbird and Eclipse. https://t.co/yqLbmKaoo2 November 13, 2024

From what we've been able to find out the game is being made with the involvement of the original programmer Marc Rosocha, and will, according to Songbird, feature 60FPS gameplay, a high colour mode, and two versions of the soundtrack (one on a cartridge, and another on CD).

The game was shown earlier this year at JagFest2024, where the Atari fan Clint Thompson managed to capture some footage of the Jaguar port in action, which you can see below.

There's no word on a release date yet, with Songbird Productions currently suggesting it will be completed sometime next year.