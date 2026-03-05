8BitMods has already done some amazing work upgrading the Sega Dreamcast for a new era with the superb VMU Pro, but the company is back with another pair of products that aim to further improve the console.

First up is the BitLink Dongle, which, according to 8BitMods, "turns your console into a modern wireless hub — supporting up to four virtual memory cards, Bluetooth LE controllers, wired USB-C input, and 2.4GHz connectivity for the BitLink DC Adapter."

The dongle also enables keyboard and mouse support over Bluetooth LE or USB-C, "opening the door for homebrew and emulator experiences that were never possible before." You configure everything through the built-in web interface, "accessible directly from your browser over Bluetooth — no app, no drivers, no hassle."

Here's the full rundown for the BitLink Dongle, direct from 8BitMods:

Up to 4 virtual flash memory cards — no more hunting for originals

Bluetooth LE controller support for any compatible gamepad

USB-C port for wired controllers and keyboards (powered)

Keyboard and mouse support over Bluetooth LE or USB-C

2.4GHz receiver for the BitLink DC Adapter

Addressable RGB pixel LED — fully customisable colours, patterns and effects

Built-in web interface over Bluetooth — remap controls, manage memory cards, customise LEDs, update firmware and configure pairing, all from your browser

Available standalone or as part of the BitLink DC Kit

Next up is the BitLink DC Adapter, which slots into your Dreamcast's second VMU port, turning it into a wireless controller. "It takes over the controller's internal connection and transmits wirelessly at 2.4GHz to the BitLink DC Dongle — or pairs directly with a PC or Mac over Bluetooth LE as a standard HID gamepad," says 8BitMods.





BitLink DC - 2.4G wireless, virtual memory cards, accelerometer & gyro, keyboard & mouse support and a WebUI. With your original Dreamcast Gamepad.



Preorder on Friday 6PM GMT / 1PM ESTpic.twitter.com/hSin8NaNXb The Dreamcast deserved better. We think we've finally delivered it.BitLink DC - 2.4G wireless, virtual memory cards, accelerometer & gyro, keyboard & mouse support and a WebUI. With your original Dreamcast Gamepad.Preorder on Friday 6PM GMT / 1PM EST https://t.co/0NG5BNbJ0k March 4, 2026

"It's compatible with the original Sega Dreamcast controller, the Sega Arcade Stick (HKT-7300), the Retro Fighters StrikerDC, and all standard Dreamcast peripherals and VMUs," adds the company. "Integrated rumble, motion sensing, and storage mean you lose nothing going wireless. Four individually addressable RGB LEDs let you make it your own, with colours, patterns and effects fully configurable through the BitLink web interface."

Here's the spec list for the BitLink DC Adapter:

Fits your existing Dreamcast gamepad — connects via included cable to the controller's internal JST port

Requires disassembly of the original Dreamcast controller. Connection is made via an included cable to the controller's internal JST port — no soldering required.

2.4GHz wireless to the BitLink DC Dongle; BT LE HID for PC and Mac

Up to 4 virtual flash memory cards (selectable alongside rumble)

Built-in rumble motor — full haptic feedback preserved

Accelerometer + gyroscope for motion control and peripheral emulation

4× individually addressable RGB LEDs — customise colours, patterns and effects via the web interface

2200mAh battery — can charge a connected VMUPro via port 1

USB-C for wired play, charging, and PC connectivity

Communicates with VMUPro for menus and emulator control

The BitLink range will be available individually or as part of a bundle, and comes in white and black.

There's no word on pricing as yet (it will be announced tomorrow, apparently), but you can sign up to be notified by heading over here.