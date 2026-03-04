Released on Java-based phones back in 2007, Castlevania: Order of Shadows is considered the black sheep of the franchise's wider lineage, and with good reason – like many mobile games from the era before smartphones, it suffered from poor visuals and ropey controls.

In fact, the game's biggest claim to fame could be that it was one of the first games Tyrone Rodriguez worked on before he established Nicalis (Cave Story, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth).

Order of Shadows' poor standing amongst Castlevania fans hasn't stopped it from getting a remake of sorts. Game Boy Color homebrew developer Elvies has ported the game to Nintendo's famous handheld under the revised title Castlevania: Order of Shadows Golden Belmont.

The developer says the game has been "reworked from the ground up with [a] re-imagined story that aligns the timeline with Legends, Resurrection and the original Order script."

This new version features an unlockable "Sister Mode", Konami code support, six boss battles, an in-game shop and – when inserted into a monochrome Game Boy – a dedicated music player.

You can download the game from here.