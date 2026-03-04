Look, I'm a simple man. When you tell me your freshly-crowdfunded video game is inspired by such luminaries as Shining Force, Fire Emblem, and Final Fantasy Tactics, I sit up and take notice.

That's precisely what has happened in the case of Aegis Force: The Scorian War, a turn-based tactical RPG which lists those three legendary franchises as key influences.

Developed by the Utah-based Deseret Games Studio, Aegis Force has just successfully raised $11,140 on Kickstarter, which might not sound like a lot but comfortably beat its initial $2,500 goal.

The game will boast colourful pixel-art visuals, turn-based strategic combat, exploration outside of battle, and a complex plot, all set in an "intricately detailed world with secrets to discover".

"Aegis Force: The Scorian War tells the story of two countries — one empowered by magic, the other by technology — who have been at war for 100 years with no end in sight, and nobody seems to remember how it began," says the team behind the game.

"Players will travel across the continent of Ianua and recruit a varied cast of 15+ warriors, thieves, mages, engineers, and more to plan heists, battle monsters, uncover ancient weapons, foil dark plots, and unlock the mysteries of a continent caught in a century-long struggle. Players will be given choices that lead to different outcomes, some of which will present them with the pressures of moral dilemma."

While the initial release will be on Steam, Deseret Games Studio says it is working to bring Aegis Force to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and Switch 2, and a PS4 release is also possible. These ports are likely to arrive after the launch of the Steam version.