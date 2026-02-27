Blaze has announced two new Evercade cartridges.
Activision Collection 2 is the second helping of classic titles from the industry veteran and is composed of classic releases for the Atari VCS/2600.
The cart includes:
- Pitfall II: Lost Caverns
- River Raid II
- H.E.R.O.
- Boxing
- Checkers
- Cosmic Commuter
- Dragster
- Moonsweeper
- Oink!
- Plaque Attack
- Robot Tank
- Seaquest
- Skiing
- Spider Fighter
- Stampede
The second cartridge is Mega Cat Studios Collection 3, which includes the following nu-retro indie hits:
- Kudzu
- Flap Happy
- GunTneR
- Machine Cave
- Plyuk
- The Meating
- Gravibots
- Rocket Panda
- Super Fanger
- Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land
Both carts will cost £19.99 / $29.99 / €24.99 and launch in April 2026.
Even more exciting is the news that Blaze has teamed up with Rare via its HyperMegaTech sub-brand to produce a special Super Pocket handheld. This wasn't revealed as part of the two-cart announcement, but was spotted when the system went up on Amazon and Funstock for pre-order today.
The Rare Super Pocket comes with the following games:
- Banjo-Kazooie (64-bit console)
- Conker’s Pocket Tales (8-bit handheld console)
- Battletoads in Battlemaniacs (16-bit console)
- Battletoads (8-bit console)
- Cobra Triangle (8-bit console)
- R.C. Pro-AM II (8-bit console)
- Slalom (8-bit console)
- Snake Rattle ‘n’ Roll (8-bit console)
- Solar Jetman: Hunt for the Golden Warpship (8-bit console)
- Atic Atac (home computer)
- Jetpac (home computer)
- Lunar Jetman (home computer)
- Knight Lore (home computer)
- Gunfright (home computer)
Like all of the other Super Pocket devices, it will be compatible with Evercade cartridges. It releases in June and will cost £49.99 / $69.99 / €59.99.
Oddly, the Amazon listing says the system comes with 15 games, with Blast Corps listed, but the Funstock listing only has 14. We've reached out to Blaze for confirmation.