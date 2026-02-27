Blaze has announced two new Evercade cartridges.

Activision Collection 2 is the second helping of classic titles from the industry veteran and is composed of classic releases for the Atari VCS/2600.

The cart includes:

Pitfall II: Lost Caverns

River Raid II

H.E.R.O.

Boxing

Checkers

Cosmic Commuter

Dragster

Moonsweeper

Oink!

Plaque Attack

Robot Tank

Seaquest

Skiing

Spider Fighter

Stampede

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

The second cartridge is Mega Cat Studios Collection 3, which includes the following nu-retro indie hits:

Kudzu

Flap Happy

GunTneR

Machine Cave

Plyuk

The Meating

Gravibots

Rocket Panda

Super Fanger

Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land

Both carts will cost £19.99 / $29.99 / €24.99 and launch in April 2026.

Even more exciting is the news that Blaze has teamed up with Rare via its HyperMegaTech sub-brand to produce a special Super Pocket handheld. This wasn't revealed as part of the two-cart announcement, but was spotted when the system went up on Amazon and Funstock for pre-order today.

The Rare Super Pocket comes with the following games:

Introducing the @RareLtd SUPER POCKET! A brand new handheld console with 14 built-in Rare classics including Battletoads, Jetpac and a brand new enhanced port of the legendary 64-bit game, Banjo-Kazooie! Out in June, preorders open from TODAY! Check out the trailer! pic.twitter.com/QnOABpH8Yt February 27, 2026

Like all of the other Super Pocket devices, it will be compatible with Evercade cartridges. It releases in June and will cost £49.99 / $69.99 / €59.99.

Oddly, the Amazon listing says the system comes with 15 games, with Blast Corps listed, but the Funstock listing only has 14. We've reached out to Blaze for confirmation.