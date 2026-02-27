Evercade Range Expands With Two New Carts And A Banjo-Kazooie-Packing Super Pocket 2
Image: Funstock

Blaze has announced two new Evercade cartridges.

Activision Collection 2 is the second helping of classic titles from the industry veteran and is composed of classic releases for the Atari VCS/2600.

The cart includes:

  • Pitfall II: Lost Caverns
  • River Raid II
  • H.E.R.O.
  • Boxing
  • Checkers
  • Cosmic Commuter
  • Dragster
  • Moonsweeper
  • Oink!
  • Plaque Attack
  • Robot Tank
  • Seaquest
  • Skiing
  • Spider Fighter
  • Stampede

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

The second cartridge is Mega Cat Studios Collection 3, which includes the following nu-retro indie hits:

  • Kudzu
  • Flap Happy
  • GunTneR
  • Machine Cave
  • Plyuk
  • The Meating
  • Gravibots
  • Rocket Panda
  • Super Fanger
  • Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land

Both carts will cost £19.99 / $29.99 / €24.99 and launch in April 2026.

Even more exciting is the news that Blaze has teamed up with Rare via its HyperMegaTech sub-brand to produce a special Super Pocket handheld. This wasn't revealed as part of the two-cart announcement, but was spotted when the system went up on Amazon and Funstock for pre-order today.

Image: Evercade

The Rare Super Pocket comes with the following games:

Like all of the other Super Pocket devices, it will be compatible with Evercade cartridges. It releases in June and will cost £49.99 / $69.99 / €59.99.

Oddly, the Amazon listing says the system comes with 15 games, with Blast Corps listed, but the Funstock listing only has 14. We've reached out to Blaze for confirmation.