Implicit Conversions has announced that it is bringing the 1999 PS1 title 70's Robot Anime Geppy-X to modern-day systems.

Developed by Aroma and only released in Japan, Geppy-X is a 2D shmup which pays tribute to the classic super-robot anime series of the 1970s, such as Getter Robo, Grendizer and Mazinger-Z.

The game spanned four discs in its original release due to the sheer number of video clips it contained; 8,000 different animated scenes are present.





Available July 16th, 2026!



Including:

*Timeline Rewind

*Save States

*Achievements

*CRT Filters

*Localization

*Rapid Fire Option

*Remastered videos We're stoked to be able to bring 70's Robot Anime Geppy-X - previously only released in Japan - to a wider audience!Available July 16th, 2026!Including:*Timeline Rewind*Save States*Achievements*CRT Filters*Localization*Rapid Fire Option*Remastered videos pic.twitter.com/OANYN1WFbJ February 26, 2026

Implicit Conversions has stated that these clips have been remastered for this release, which is coming to Steam, Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on July 16th, 2026.

Geppy-X included the vocal talents of some of Japan's most respected voice actors, including Akira Kamiya, Sho Hayami, Shuichi Ikeda, Ichiro Nagai and Goro Naya, and more, as well as a soundtrack composed by the likes of Isao Sasaki, Akira Kushida, and Hironobu Kageyama – all of whom are famous in the world of anime theme songs.

This new version will also be fully localised and will include modern-day bonuses such as rewind, save states, achievements and CRT Filters.