We have some good news to share for anime fans. A new fan translation patch has just dropped for Mushishi: Amefuru Sato, a previously Japan-exclusive Nintendo DS game based on the Japanese manga and anime series Mushishi.



Mushishi, in case you're not up to speed on your Japanese media, is a manga series that was originally created by Yuki Urushibara for the publisher Kodansha, and was initially released between 1999 to 2008.

It focused on the story of a white-haired, pale-skinned man named Ginko, who embarks on a quest to capture and document supernatural bug-like creatures named Mushi ("Mushi" in Japanese is actually the word for insect), in order to become a Mushi Master.

It was first adapted into an anime series in 2005, which was later brought over to the West by Funimation in 2007, and also got a live-action film directed by the Akira creator Katsuhiro Otomo in 2007 that was followed years after by a sequel series, anime specials, and an anime feature film called Mushi-Shi Next Passage: Bell Droplets.

The Nintendo DS game was released in 2008, shortly before the end of its original manga run, and was developed by Tenky and published by Marvelous Entertainment.

It saw players take control of a young Mushishi apprentice (either a boy or a girl), as they go about their daily life in a village, locating, collecting, and caring for Mushi, with Ginko making the occasional appearance to talk with your character.

The new translation is the work of Anime Game Translations Team (Illidanz/ithyrial/Phantom), who previously released translations of several other anime-themed games for portable platforms like Nintendo DS and PlayStation Portable.

It is available to download now from the website romhack.ing, with a GitHub repository also being available to check out the patch's source code.