Every now and then, you become aware of gaping schisms within the gaming community that had previously gone unnoticed, and it would appear that this is one of those weeks, as I've just learned that (apparently) not everybody utters the word "Amiga" in the same way.

The topic was raised on the excellent Insert Credit podcast. Explaining his thoughts on social media, Brandon Sheffield says English people say Amiga differently to their American cousins:

"When English folk say another vowel sound after a word that ends in an A you turn it from an "A" sound into an "er" sound. If you say "the amiga is really good" aloud you will vocalize "the ameeger is really good." (the intrusive R) But you mostly do not realize you do this.

Taken alone we say amiga the same way. But I would say "the amiga is" where an English person would (generally) squish "amiga" and "is" together, adding an R sound in the middle and softening the second A to an "uh" or "ehr" sound. So if we say "ameeger" we are goofing because we are Englishing up an already-English thing extra much. Like if you said "cowboy" with an American Southern accent. Hope that makes sense! I do find it fascinating how many are unaware of the intrusive R and how it sounds to English dialects."

Team17 producer, former games journalist and diehard Amiga fan Ashley Day wasn't convinced:

"I’ll have to take your word for it. Honestly, when I hear an American say Amiga it sounds exactly the same as the British way to my ears. I was so so confused listening to the comments in that episode."

To which Sheffield replies:

"But we weren't saying amiga we were saying ameeger which is the whole thing!"

Day also points out that, even in the UK, the way certain words are pronounced can vary wildly. "I’d say we pronounce it Amiguh. But this may be a regional thing. There are about 40-60 very different accents in the UK. For example, southerners will add an R to words like “bath” or “castle”, but a northerner would never do that. Very difficult to say “British people do X” when we’re so diverse."

So, how do YOU say Amiga? Vote in the poll below and we can finally get to the bottom of this.