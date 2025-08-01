Isometric adventure games really took off in the '80s thanks to titles such as Batman, Head Over Heels and Knight Lore, but the genre has faded into memory somewhat in recent times. That's what made Triple Eh? Ltd's Lumo so refreshing when it launched on pretty much every format in 2016.

If you're a fan of this particular game, you'll be pleased to learn that it's coming to yet another system soon: the Commodore Amiga.

The news was revealed by publisher Thalamus Digital on social media, along with the news that the endlessly talented John Girvin is responsible for the port.

We're over the moono to reveal that the epic 3D isometric adventure Lumo is coming to the Amiga, courtesy of veteran developer @nivrig.bsky.social Thirsty for more? Check out the devlog on our Patreon: www.thalamus.link/patreon — Thalamus Digital (@thalamusdigital.bsky.social) 2025-07-31T14:04:50.828Z

"For retro kicks with a modern feel, or for those curious about this genre and the experience it offers, this is certainly an enjoyable adventure," is what our friends over at Nintendo Life had to say about Lumo when it arrived on Switch in 2017. A sequel is coming this year.

Will you be checking it out on the Amiga? Let us know with a comment.