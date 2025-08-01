Update [ ]:

Clear River Games and Limited Run Games have announced that they will be bringing out a physical release of Taito and M2's Operation Night Strikers next year, on January 23rd, 2026.

This collection, which is being referred to as the Operation Night Strikers: Assault Edition will cost $54.99 and will come with a special edition box, a poster, a fan book, the game + DLC, and a copy of the game's soundtrack on CD. Pre-orders are expected to go live on August 5th.

In addition to this, the companies will also be releasing green, blue and pink gun peripherals for the title, which will be sold separately for $54.99 and appear to be attachments for your joy con.

The game is scheduled to launch digitally on August 7th, 2025 on Switch and Steam.

Original Story: Taito has revealed that M2's previously announced Operation Night Strikers collection will be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year and that it will also now feature two more classic Taito arcade titles in its line-up of games (thanks Gematsu!).

In case you missed the original announcement from last year, Operation Night Strikers was first unveiled as an anthology for Steam that bundled together Taito's 1989 arcade shoot 'em up Night Striker and the 1987 light-gun game Operation Wolf. Since then, however, Taito has announced it will now be heading to the Nintendo platform as well and has also revealed a full list of games that we can expect to be able to play when it launches later this year.

This includes two other Taito arcade games — Operation Thunderbolt and Space Gun -- and a bunch of console ports, which will be available as part of the DLC, Operation Night Strikers CS Pack.

Operation Thunderbolt is the 1988 sequel to Operation Wolf and sees the Green Berets Roy Adams and Hardy Jones travelling to Africa to rescue hostages who were aboard a hijacked plane.

Meanwhile, Space Gun, on the other hand, is a 1990 light gun shooter that takes place aboard a space freighter that has been invaded by fearsome aliens. Players must navigate the ruined vessel, searching its dimly-lit maze of corridors for survivors, while blasting away the various creatures that stand in their way.

Here is the full list of arcade titles included in the collection:

Operation Wolf

Operation Thunderbolt

Night Striker

Space Gun

And the titles which will be available as part of the bonus DLC:

Operation Wolf: FC/NES/SEGA Master System

Operation Thunderbolt: SNES

Night Striker: Mega CD

Space Gun: SEGA Master System

The collection is slated for a release later this year and has a Steam page available that you can wishlist now.