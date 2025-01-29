Update [ ]: Compile Heart and M2's forthcoming shmup now has a name: Zaleste.

Billed as a fusion of Compile's Zanac and Aleste franchises, it's coming to PS5, PS4 and Switch this year.

According to Gematsu, the gameplay is expected to "introduce new concepts". As is the norm these days, the game's three ships will be flown by cute female pilots.

Original Story: The incredibly talented team at M2 is working on a new shmup with Compile Heart, it has been announced (thanks, Gematsu).

The game's existence was revealed alongside a bunch of other 2025 projects from Compile Heart, including Todokero! Tatakae! Calamity Angels, Beautiful Girls x Book World x 2D Action Game and a "full-scale" third-person shooter, which will be fully revealed in the January 30th issue of Weekly Famitsu.

The shmup's main ship is called Fantas, and will be designed by Toshiaki Takayama, who has previously worked on the Duel Masters Trading Card Game.

M2 is famed for its work in the realm of emulation, but has also created several original games during its lifespan, including Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth, GG Aleste 3, SenXin Aleste and Aleste Branch, the latter of which is still in development. It is also responsible for the excellent M2 ShotTriggers series.

Compile Heart was founded in 2006 as a subsidiary of Idea Factory and is famous for the Hyperdimension Neptunia series.