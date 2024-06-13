M2 is the current custodian of Compile's iconic Aleste series of shmups and has already given us the delights of Aleste Collection, Senjin / SenXin Aleste and GG Aleste 3.

The next instalment, Aleste Branch, has been in development for a while, and M2 previously said it was almost complete last year.

Speaking in an interview with Touch Arcade, M2 CEO Naoki Horii said we don't have that much longer to wait for the game, as it is "progressing well and is now nearly complete."

Here's what Horii had to say about the game: