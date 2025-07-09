Given the rich history surrounding the Metal Gear series, it's no surprise that related pieces of merchandise are still being discovered and documented.

Seasoned video game journalist and researcher Bruno de Figueiredo has unearthed and preserved another piece of fascinating Metal Gear ephemera, this time related to the oft-maligned GameCube remake of the first Metal Gear Solid, Twin Snakes.

Published exclusively in Japan in 2004 and edited by none other than Kazutoshi Iida (Doshin The Giant, Tail of the Sun, Aquanaut's Holiday), the book is unique for many reasons. "This book comes in an unusually narrow format, which made it particularly difficult to scan, namely due to the minuscule page margins," explains de Figueiredo.

Here's my gift to true #MetalGearSolid fans: a full scan of "Metal Gear Solid The Twin Snakes Survival Guide In The Darkness of Shadow Moses", published in Japan in 2004. It is one of the most unique videogame guidebooks ever created. Archive link and book highlights below ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EGOjhK2FmT July 6, 2025

The book contains interviews with Silicon Knights' Dennis Dyack (who oversaw the port), military advisor Motosada Mouri and real-time demo director Ryuhei Kitamura. There's also a chat between Iida and Hideo Kojima himself, which de Figueiredo has translated.

By far the most interesting aspect of this book, however, is the fact that it contains a biography of Kojima which is "provocatively illustrated with CT scans that he performed at Roppongi Hills clinic," explains de Figueiredo. "Yes, these are actual scans of Kojima's brain."

The journalist is now appealing for people who can translate the book in its entirety.