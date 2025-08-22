In a social media post earlier today, AYANEO announced that its upcoming "budget-friendly" handheld, the Konkr Pocket Fit will launch with a starting price of less than $369.

It was at the end of August this year that the Chinese hardware manufacturer first announced in a livestream that it was launching a new "budget friendly" brand called Konkr, with the plan being to offer new "high-performance" handhelds at a lower cost than the more "premium" offerings that AYANEO has been releasing elsewhere.

The first piece of hardware it announced as part of this new line was the Android-based Konkr Pocket Fit, with this device was later revealed to be powered by the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 gaming platform — theoretically making it more powerful than AYANEO's Pocket DS that recently went on sale.

In a follow-up livestream, a few days later, the company then released more specs for the device, stating it would feature a 6-inch 1080P 144Hz high-refresh rate screen, a 8000mAh battery that could be power charged via USB-C, 6-axis gyroscope, dual X-axis linear motors, Hall-Effect joysticks and triggers, high-speed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (5.3), alongside other features.



Frustratingly, AYANEO hasn't been more specific than the $369 ballpark figure, but it also announced in the same message that it would holding a new live sharing session tomorrow (August 23rd, 12AM PST), in which it would reveal more information.

This will also likely include the storage configurations, which have yet to be revealed.

As revealed last month, three colourways are expected for the device, including Phantom Black, Snow White, and Dragon Yellow.