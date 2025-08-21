The arrival of digital storefronts some time ago was a defining moment for the games industry, as it allowed small-scale developers to get their games to audiences without having to navigate the challenging waters of physical distribution.

As a result, we were blessed with a host of amazing games, including the likes of Axiom Verge, Celeste, Cuphead, Monument Valley, Shovel Knight, Super Meat Boy, Fez, Thomas Was Alone, Undertale and Vampire Survivors – and it's fair to say that the growth of Steam has ensured that indie gaming is very much here to stay. Not only that, but indie titles often provide the best experiences money can buy on modern-day platforms.

Bitmap Books has teamed up with former Hookshot Media staffer Aaron Potter to release 50 Indie Games That Changed the World, a new book which aims to celebrate "the inception, development, and legacy of some of the most important titles of the digital download era."

Packed with classic games and exclusive interviews with the people behind them, this 452-page tome features a foreword by Mike Bithell and features discussions with developers such as Brjann Sigurgeirsson, Edmund McMillen, Ojiro Fumoto, Thomas Happ and Toby Fox.

50 Indie Games That Changed The World is available from Bitmap Books now, and costs £32.49.