After what felt like an eternity, Analogue finally launched its FPGA-powered Analogue 3D system this year, and it didn't disappoint.

Sure, it wasn't quite as accurate as Analogue's marketing department might have you believe, but it's still arguably the best way to experience Nintendo's 64-bit console in the modern era – outside of picking up the original system with a fancy HDMI mod, of course.

And even then, you'll be missing out on features such as a granular performance boost, wireless control options and much, much more.

Like its stablemates, the Super Nt (SNES), Mega Sg (Genesis / Mega Drive) and Analogue Duo (PC Engine / TG-16), the Analogue 3D represents one of the most faithful ways to unlock the physical library of the N64 – and for the asking price, it's a brilliant way to update the console for the modern day.

It's almost certainly going to get better too, as Analogue engineers have already committed to improving accuracy and adding new features – the only sticking point is going to be getting your hands on one, as demand for Analogue's hardware always outstrips supply.