The Analogue 3D Is Our Retro Hardware Pick Of 2025 1
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

After what felt like an eternity, Analogue finally launched its FPGA-powered Analogue 3D system this year, and it didn't disappoint.

Sure, it wasn't quite as accurate as Analogue's marketing department might have you believe, but it's still arguably the best way to experience Nintendo's 64-bit console in the modern era – outside of picking up the original system with a fancy HDMI mod, of course.

And even then, you'll be missing out on features such as a granular performance boost, wireless control options and much, much more.

Like its stablemates, the Super Nt (SNES), Mega Sg (Genesis / Mega Drive) and Analogue Duo (PC Engine / TG-16), the Analogue 3D represents one of the most faithful ways to unlock the physical library of the N64 – and for the asking price, it's a brilliant way to update the console for the modern day.

It's almost certainly going to get better too, as Analogue engineers have already committed to improving accuracy and adding new features – the only sticking point is going to be getting your hands on one, as demand for Analogue's hardware always outstrips supply.

Runners Up

Retroid Pocket Classic 6

There just aren't enough handhelds with a six-button layout, and it's a shame, because it's the perfect setup for playing Mega Drive, Saturn and Capcom fighting games. You can imagine, then, why we were so happy when Retroid released the Classic 6 – it even comes in colour options which pay tribute to the Mega Drive and Saturn. While it's not the most powerful emulation handheld on the market, it makes up for it with that lovely button layout.

Commodore 64 Ultimate

Commodore got a reboot in 2025, and this is the first product to appear from the revived company. With its LED-filled casing, impressive customisation options, support for original games, compatibility with vintage accessories, and pin-sharp HDMI output, this is a C64 for the modern era – it's just a shame that, on the unit we were sent, the keyboard flexes so much. Still, this cannot detract from what is a truly impressive piece of retro kit.

Octopus TR Fight Stick

With a price tag of $450, the Octopus TR Fight Stick isn't going to be for everyone, but it is, without question, one of the best arcade-style controllers we've ever seen. It's compatible with nearly every retro system you can mention, as well as other options such as MiSTer and PC. Built from robust materials and even boasting built-in Dreamcast VMU support, this might be the only fight stick you ever need to buy.