The Japanese clothing and design brand WIND AND SEA has announced a new collaboration with Parappa the Rapper for Spring and Summer 2026 (h/t: fullress).

The collection, WIND AND SEA × パラッパラッパー 2026 SS, is set to be released on February 13th and February 14th in Japan, and will be available to buy from a pop-up shop at Ikebukuro Parco in Tokyo, Japan (which is set to be open between February 13th and February 23rd, 2026), as well as WIND AND SEA stores.

As part of this announcement, WIND AND SEA has released a bunch of images looking at some of the items featured in the collection. This includes various types of clothing decorated with characters like PaRappa, PJ Berri, and Chop Chop Master Onion (including pants, t-shirts, belts, hats, and hoodies), a large throw featuring the PaRappa the Rapper's PlayStation artwork, and plushies.

This isn't the first time WIND AND SEA have released a PaRappa the Rapper-themed collaboration. Back in September 2024, the company previously announced a crossover between itself, the NBA, and PaRappa the Rapper, called Beat on the Court, featuring pieces of clothing containing characters from PaRappa alongside the branding for teams like the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

This was then followed in April 2025 by another collection purely based on PaRappa the Rapper (which launched alongside a pop-up shop in Shibuya Parco), and a second Beat on the Court drop in August 2025.