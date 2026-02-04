Taito's OutRun-esque driving game Top Speed (otherwise known as Full Throttle in Japan) is set to make its debut on modern consoles tomorrow (February 5th, 2026), as part of Hamster Corporation's ongoing Arcade Archives/Arcade Archives 2 series.

Released in 1987, Top Speed was created by a team inside Taito led by the Operation Thunderbolt and Chase H.Q. designer Hiroyuki Sako, and also featured music from Masahiko Takaki, a member of ZUNTATA (Taito's in-house band) with credits on games like Darius, Rastan, and Warrior Blade: Rastan Saga Episode III, among many others.

It sees players get behind the wheel of a fast car, and was originally available in the arcades in two configurations: an upright cabinet and a sit-in model, which moved depending on the action happening on screen. In addition to this, there was also a home version created for the Sharp X68000, which was released not long after its original appearance.

Reviewing the original upright arcade version of the game in Computer & Video Games in 1987, the British magazine gave it a positive review, describing it as "a realistic racing game with great graphics and smooth handling," while another magazine from the same time, Commodore User, had a slightly more critical perspective, arguing "They certainly didn’t overtax their imaginations in Taito Towers when they came up with this one.” Today, because of its use of sprite-scaling, Top Speed is often considered a forerunner to Taito's Z-system series of games. Titles like the aforementioned Chase H.Q, as well as Night Striker, Continental Circus, and AquaJack.

Here's the official description from the publisher:

An Explosive Sense of Speed! "TOP SPEED" is a racing game released by TAITO in 1987. Enter high-stakes street races where speed is everything, and aim for the finish line while dodging obstacles and avoiding collisions with rival cars. Using Nitro grants you explosive acceleration. Blow past the competition, leave everyone in your dust, and show them what it means to be the best!

Top Speed will be available to purchase from tomorrow on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S, with the price of the game depending on the platform.

The Arcade Archives version for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, for instance, is set to be priced at $7.99 (with a $2.99 upgrade option available), while the Arcade Archives 2 version for Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S will cost $9.99. The Arcade Archives version typically introduces a new HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE, in addition to an ORIGINAL MODE, leaderboards, and CRT-inspired screen filters, while the Arcade Archives 2 also adds an exclusive TIME ATTACK MODE.