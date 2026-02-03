If you happen to be like us and have a fondness for '80s and '90s action films and political thrillers, you'll likely be just about as excited as we are about Ultra CDG's new upcoming first-person shooter, Washington Prime.

Developed in GZDoom, a fork of the ZDoom source port of the original Doom games, it is an exciting new action-oriented game, about a former special agent turned real estate agent, Blake Kincaid, and features an aesthetic inspired by thrillers like The Fugitive, Heat, Clear & Present Danger, and Cop Land, with additional nods to action movies like Die Hard and the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led Raw Deal.

Set in the '90s, the game is framed by an interview recorded one year after an incident that sees Kincaid returning to duty to save a friend trapped in a downtown office building in Washington D.C., with the player re-enacting the events of that one particularly violent night through first-person segments.

These flashbacks have the player arming themselves with a choice of weapons, including pistols, shotguns, and revolvers, to fight off waves of mercenaries in locations like stale office environments and underground parking facilities, while picking up information, upgrades, and keys along the way

One of the game's main selling points is its focus on realism, but it doesn't look like it's entirely humourless, with the project also boasting what it calls "high school (equivalent) FMVs" — some of which can be seen in the initial trailer.

A release date is yet to be announced, but you can wishlist the game now on Steam.