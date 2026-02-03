A brand new update was released for ScummVM at the end of last month, adding support for 12 new game engines and nearly 200 PC titles.

While ScummVM originally started (as its name suggests) as a convenient way to play classic LucasArts adventure games created in the SCUMM engine on modern computer hardware, it has since grown over the years to include support for a bunch of other PC-based engines. In the past, this notably included the likes of GrimE (the 3D engine that powered LucasArts Grim Fandango), as well as Sierra's AGI and SCI interpreters, and the engines that powered classic titles from companies like AdventureSoft and Revolution Studios.

Its latest update, however, is being touted as possibly the "biggest" yet, introducing compatibility with a bunch of Dynamix games, cult classics like Jordan Mechner's The Last Express, and some Nancy Drew adventure games from developer HeR Interactive.

A new version of ScummVM has been released and it now supports (among others) The Adventures of Willy Beamish, Heart of China, Martian Memorandum, Another World, and Dark Seed! Grab ScummVM here ► www.scummvm.org — Konstantinos Dimopoulos (@konstantinosd.bsky.social) 2026-02-03T10:41:05.563Z

Here's a taste of what's now supported:

Dark Seed

God of Thunder

The Adventures of Willy Beamish

Heart of China

Nancy Drew: Secret of the Scarlet Hand

Nancy Drew: Ghost Dogs of Moon Lake

Ripley's Believe It or Not!: The Riddle of Master Lu

Little Longnose

Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth

Pilot Brothers 3D. The Case of Garden Pests

Pilot Brothers 3D-2. Kennel Club Secrets

Features of National Fishing

Mom Don't Worry

Dog-n-cat: In the Footsteps of Unprecedented Beasts

Dog-n-cat: Island of Dr Ratiarty

Out of this World (Another World)

SLUDGE-based games

Adibou 2: Nature & Sciences

WAGE-based games

Penumbra: Overture

Tex Murphy: Martian Memorandum

Mort&Phil: A Movie Adventure (Special Edition)

Trick or Treat

Hodj 'n' Podj

The Last Express

And more...

According to sev, the current project lead of ScummVM, it's hard to calculate exactly how many games have been added with this new update, but according to its own detection tables, he estimates the figure is at least 194, thanks to the inclusion of authoring tools like WAGE and SLUDGE.

The update, which is being labelled 2026.1.0, also includes updates to existing engines (such as SCUMM and Zork: The Grand Inquisitor's ZEngine), as well as further platform improvements for Android, iOS, and Atari ports.

Here are the full patch notes.