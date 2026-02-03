A brand new update was released for ScummVM at the end of last month, adding support for 12 new game engines and nearly 200 PC titles.
While ScummVM originally started (as its name suggests) as a convenient way to play classic LucasArts adventure games created in the SCUMM engine on modern computer hardware, it has since grown over the years to include support for a bunch of other PC-based engines. In the past, this notably included the likes of GrimE (the 3D engine that powered LucasArts Grim Fandango), as well as Sierra's AGI and SCI interpreters, and the engines that powered classic titles from companies like AdventureSoft and Revolution Studios.
Its latest update, however, is being touted as possibly the "biggest" yet, introducing compatibility with a bunch of Dynamix games, cult classics like Jordan Mechner's The Last Express, and some Nancy Drew adventure games from developer HeR Interactive.
Here's a taste of what's now supported:
- Dark Seed
- God of Thunder
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish
- Heart of China
- Nancy Drew: Secret of the Scarlet Hand
- Nancy Drew: Ghost Dogs of Moon Lake
- Ripley's Believe It or Not!: The Riddle of Master Lu
- Little Longnose
- Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
- Pilot Brothers 3D. The Case of Garden Pests
- Pilot Brothers 3D-2. Kennel Club Secrets
- Features of National Fishing
- Mom Don't Worry
- Dog-n-cat: In the Footsteps of Unprecedented Beasts
- Dog-n-cat: Island of Dr Ratiarty
- Out of this World (Another World)
- SLUDGE-based games
- Adibou 2: Nature & Sciences
- WAGE-based games
- Penumbra: Overture
- Tex Murphy: Martian Memorandum
- Mort&Phil: A Movie Adventure (Special Edition)
- Trick or Treat
- Hodj 'n' Podj
- The Last Express
- And more...
According to sev, the current project lead of ScummVM, it's hard to calculate exactly how many games have been added with this new update, but according to its own detection tables, he estimates the figure is at least 194, thanks to the inclusion of authoring tools like WAGE and SLUDGE.
The update, which is being labelled 2026.1.0, also includes updates to existing engines (such as SCUMM and Zork: The Grand Inquisitor's ZEngine), as well as further platform improvements for Android, iOS, and Atari ports.
Here are the full patch notes.