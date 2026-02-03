It's been a while since it was announced that the Robocop 3, TFX, and Wargasm studio Digital Image Design would be coming back from the dead, with very little information having been shared about what the studio's plans are, besides the odd tease of a new flight sim project on social media.

That all changed, however, earlier today when the company revealed plans to rerelease its 1997 PC-based combat flight sim F-22: Air Dominance Fighter on Steam, "overhauled for modern systems" and with "almost 100 fixes and improvements." This includes support for widescreen, 6 DoF head tracking, 4k60 resolution, modding, and more.

As part of the announcement, the resurrected company states the game will be released sometime later this month, with MicroProse being attached as the publisher. It claims "other [Digital Image Design] classics may follow", too, stating "We are testing [the] waters" with Air Dominance Fighter.

In 1998, F-22: Air Dominance Fighter went on to win the "PC Simulation Game of the Year" at the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' Interactive Achievement Awards (a precursor to today's D.I.C.E Awards) and was also notably dubbed "the best F-22 Raptor simulation on the market" by PC Gamer's Dan Bennett.

In his review, Bennett gave the game 90%, describing it as "a visual wonder". He argued it "simply has a more convincing look and feel than the previous F-22 sims [on the market]," which at the time included games from NovaLogic and Mission Studios, and praised the extraordinary level of detail Digital Image Design "put into its simulated systems".

If you want to wishlist the game on Steam ahead of its release, you can do so here.