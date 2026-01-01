Update [ ]:

Roguecraft DX is available now on Amiga, Mega65, and Game Boy Color.

Digital versions of the GBC and Mega65 versions are currently on offer, with 20% off the standard price. The Amiga version is an even better deal, as it's 40% off.

You can view the trailers for each platform below.

Original Story [ ]: Publisher Thalamus Digital has revealed that Roguecraft DX is coming to the Amiga, Mega65, and Game Boy Color early next year.

Roguecraft DX is an updated version of the original game that was released on the Evercade family of systems. It boasts additional levels, new room layouts, fresh monsters, enhanced animation, built-in achievements and bonus music tracks by Jogeir Liljedahl. You can read our review here.

Badger Punch Games’ co-founder Ricki Sickenger had this to say about the news:

"When we released Roguecraft in 2024 we had no idea that the game would become as popular as it has on the Amiga, and even more so on the Evercade. We are super happy that we’re now able to release Roguecraft on even more retro platforms, starting with the Mega65 and Game Boy Color! With the help of some excellent friends, we’re able to present two new lovely ports of Roguecraft that cater to the strengths of each platform. We hope players enjoy and appreciate the passion that has gone into each of these ports."

Thalamus founder and CEO Andy Roberts adds:

"After the success of the original Roguecraft I was eager to work with Badger Punch Games to bring the franchise to as many gaming platforms as possible. It’s also been a joy to work with veteran developers RetroCogs and Rocketship Park, who have absolutely knocked the Mega65 and Game Boy Color versions out of the park. I couldn’t wait to dive into the dungeons of Mordecoom again, and I’m confident that fans of the original will feel the same."

Digital Versions will be available on February 2nd, 2026, while you can pre-order physical editions from March 2nd.

Thalamus also plans to bring the game to other retro platforms, including PC and current-gen consoles.