On the social media website BlueSky, Badger Punch Studios revealed that its Amiga dungeon crawler Roguecraft won't just be releasing on Steam & Nintendo Switch, but that ports are also being developed for a range of retro platforms too.

To find out more, we asked Badger Punch what platforms it was currently considering, to which it responded that it was planning on releasing the game digitally and physically across the Sega Megadrive/Genesis, Spectrum Next, and the NES.

We're currently working on bringing Roguecraft to a wide selection of retro platforms, and also to modern ones, like Steam

In addition to Nintendo Switch and Steam, it also seems other modern platforms are being considered too, though exactly which was left unsaid by the developer.

Original Story: Badger Punch Games' Amiga homebrew Roguecraft is coming to Steam in the future, with a Nintendo Switch port also on the cards.

Roguecraft was initially released for the Commodore Amiga (both physically and digitally) last year, and is also set to get an enhanced version for Evercade consoles featuring new levels, monsters, and music under the title Roguecraft DX later this August.

However, it appears isn't the only plans the developers have for their game (which previously ended up taking home the "Retro World Award" at the Debug Magazine awards back in February of this year), with the Amiga game also seemingly set to make the jump to other platforms, to reach an even greater audience, including modern PCs (Steam), and the popular Nintendo console.



A modern dungeon-crawling roguelike with retro roots and pixel-perfect turn-based action.😊



It's official: Roguecraft is coming to Steam! A modern dungeon-crawling roguelike with retro roots and pixel-perfect turn-based action.

When asked whether the Steam version would contain the updates from the Evercade release on Twitter/X, Badger Punch Games replied, "We still haven't decided on all the features to be included in this version, but it will be a bit different."

In addition to this, the studio also went on to state that the enhanced Roguecraft DX might one day see an Amiga release, but suggested that this version would likely come with "higher requirements" than the base game.

No release date has been announced yet for the Nintendo Switch and Steam releases, but a Steam page is currently available to wishlist. We'll try and keep you updated as more information is made available.