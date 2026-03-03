Update [ ]:

MOSS, the rights holder of the Raiden franchise, has addressed recent complaints about Raiden Fighters Remix Collection, which one fan branded "absolutely unacceptable".

Here's the full statement from Toshinobu Komazawa, Representative Director of MOSS Co., Ltd.:

We have received numerous reports that the frame rate during gameplay of RAIDEN FIGHTERS REMIX COLLECTION, which was released on February 26, 2026, is different from the original arcade version, and we apologize for any

inconvenience this may have caused. We sincerely apologize to all of you who have purchased the game.

We apologize for the lack of thorough quality checks before release and would like to report the issue below. Confirmed frame rate issues

The original arcade version runs at 54fps (54 frames per second), but it is currently running at 60fps (60 frames per second), which results in the game speed being approximately 1.1 times faster and has a significant impact on gameplay. Improvements and Schedule

Improvements: In addition to the current 60fps (60 frames per second), we will release an improved patch that will run at 54fps (54 frames per second).

Schedule: We are currently working on this. We will release the patch as soon as it is completed. We will regularly report the progress of our response to customers on our official website and official SNS (X). Finally, due to a flaw in the specifications, this incident resulted in a significant loss of gameplay, which is the most important aspect of the original version. We will review our internal quality control processes and respond with sincerity to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future. Additionally, we will continue to investigate the other comments, opinions, and requests we have received separately and consider them for further improvement. We appreciate your continued support.

【お知らせとお詫び】

『RAIDEN FIGHTERS REMIX COLLECTION』仕様不備の対応につきまして



2026年2月26日に発売いたしました『RAIDEN FIGHTERS REMIX… — 株式会社モス 公式 (GAME/MOSS) (@moss_raiden) March 5, 2026

Original Story [ ]: Companies like M2 are resurrecting classic games for a wider audience, proving there's an appetite for vintage collections – when they're done correctly, at least.

Unfortunately, many retro releases from other companies are plagued with performance problems, and it seems that the recent Raiden Fighters Remix Collection from MOSS falls into that category.

The recently-released collection has come under fire for frame rate inconsistencies, colour balance and lack of options.

Posting on Reddit, goggman777 says:

I know we are a small few, and we take any table scraps we're given with a smile on our face sometimes... But there is no excuse for lazy, no effort releases. Today Raiden Fighters Remix came out... And in my opinion, it's ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE to release a game in this state. The RF games run at 54fps natively... Unlike the 2008 Xbox360 release, Remix only runs at 60fps... Making expert and even later levels of the game unplayable unless you're Jaimers. It's like you're playing on fast forward... The colors are completely blown out, with no way of changing brightness. The only visual options are Filters and Rotation. Sound is the same way, with only basic options. I wasn't expecting M2, but I was expecting a port AT LEAST on the same level as the 360 release. Absolutely unacceptable MOSS... If single Devs like Boghog, Danbo, Terarin, Raynex, and others can release games in a better state than you can, you're doing something wrong.

Other disgruntled customers have joined the thread, confirming the highlighted problems with the port.

The collection includes Raiden Fighters, Raiden Fighters 2 and Raiden Fighters Jet. Each game is offered in its Japanese and "hardcore" International variants, and the pack features a remixed soundtrack with 30 songs.

Have you picked up Raiden Fighters Remix? What are your thoughts? Let us know with a comment.