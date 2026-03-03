Update []:
MOSS, the rights holder of the Raiden franchise, has addressed recent complaints about Raiden Fighters Remix Collection, which one fan branded "absolutely unacceptable".
Here's the full statement from Toshinobu Komazawa, Representative Director of MOSS Co., Ltd.:
We have received numerous reports that the frame rate during gameplay of RAIDEN FIGHTERS REMIX COLLECTION, which was released on February 26, 2026, is different from the original arcade version, and we apologize for any
inconvenience this may have caused. We sincerely apologize to all of you who have purchased the game.
We apologize for the lack of thorough quality checks before release and would like to report the issue below.
Confirmed frame rate issues
The original arcade version runs at 54fps (54 frames per second), but it is currently running at 60fps (60 frames per second), which results in the game speed being approximately 1.1 times faster and has a significant impact on gameplay.
Improvements and Schedule
Improvements: In addition to the current 60fps (60 frames per second), we will release an improved patch that will run at 54fps (54 frames per second).
Schedule: We are currently working on this. We will release the patch as soon as it is completed.
We will regularly report the progress of our response to customers on our official website and official SNS (X).
Finally, due to a flaw in the specifications, this incident resulted in a significant loss of gameplay, which is the most important aspect of the original version. We will review our internal quality control processes and respond with sincerity to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.
Additionally, we will continue to investigate the other comments, opinions, and requests we have received separately and consider them for further improvement.
We appreciate your continued support.
Original Story []: Companies like M2 are resurrecting classic games for a wider audience, proving there's an appetite for vintage collections – when they're done correctly, at least.
Unfortunately, many retro releases from other companies are plagued with performance problems, and it seems that the recent Raiden Fighters Remix Collection from MOSS falls into that category.
The recently-released collection has come under fire for frame rate inconsistencies, colour balance and lack of options.
Posting on Reddit, goggman777 says:
I know we are a small few, and we take any table scraps we're given with a smile on our face sometimes...
But there is no excuse for lazy, no effort releases.
Today Raiden Fighters Remix came out... And in my opinion, it's ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE to release a game in this state.
The RF games run at 54fps natively... Unlike the 2008 Xbox360 release, Remix only runs at 60fps... Making expert and even later levels of the game unplayable unless you're Jaimers. It's like you're playing on fast forward...
The colors are completely blown out, with no way of changing brightness. The only visual options are Filters and Rotation. Sound is the same way, with only basic options.
I wasn't expecting M2, but I was expecting a port AT LEAST on the same level as the 360 release.
Absolutely unacceptable MOSS... If single Devs like Boghog, Danbo, Terarin, Raynex, and others can release games in a better state than you can, you're doing something wrong.
Other disgruntled customers have joined the thread, confirming the highlighted problems with the port.
The collection includes Raiden Fighters, Raiden Fighters 2 and Raiden Fighters Jet. Each game is offered in its Japanese and "hardcore" International variants, and the pack features a remixed soundtrack with 30 songs.
Have you picked up Raiden Fighters Remix? What are your thoughts? Let us know with a comment.
[source reddit.com]
Comments 19
It was absolutely obvious that this release will be compared to the excellent 360 port. They probably simply didn't give a damn since you know... everything sells on the switch.
And then they blame people for using emulators...
I guess it's a good thing that I have a 360 now to play the original collection, only issue is finding the collection for a decent price lol
Did GULTI (the devs behind the 360 port) go out of business?
Otherwise, there's no reason that they shouldn't have been involved.
And sadly the 360 version, Raiden Fighter Aces, was never released physically in EU territories.
Raiden Legacy is another option if you want a cheaper option for casual play.
This release is a huge joke. 6 frames of input delay and a forced 60fps framerate in a world where VRR is commonplace is insane.
Add on top terrible features and no replay saving and this is just a disgusting cheap cash grab.
@PKDuckman
But that really is poor.
@PKDuckman Raiden Fighters Aces can be played from disc or usb stick via the recently released Bad Update + Aurora exploit on any unmodded 360, even the European ones. Just saying.
Btw, it seems the devs at Gulti responsible for Aces have not been active since 2017.
While I wish it had joined the backwards compatibility list, I'm sure glad to own the 360 compilation.
I for one am just glad the game has gotten a european console release. As this is the first time it's had a european console release.
the curse of the Raiden Collection continues. The one by dotemu was horrible as well
I have this one friend that doesn't care but he also has no concept of what makes a game good or bad.
I knew this wouldn't be good when no physical was announced. Not even something from Limited Scam. At least Viper Phase 1 the best of these games is an Arcade Archives release.
I'll deal with the load screens and play these in MAME.
good thing there's you-know-what.
Obviously a lazy port, I'll stick with the mame emulations i have.
Welp, excuse me while I fast forward through the load screen on MAME. Last I checked 360 isn’t at the same level of compatibility in terms of emulation as ps3
Lord only knows why there wasn’t a ps3 port
It feels a little weird to have a collection where the "FPS issues" are that it is too high. It makes sense in context, though, and begs the question: why? Like, would it really have been too hard to set a FPS cap in the emulator?
So who did develop this collection? The article makes it sound like M2 did.
Glad I held off. Suppose that MOSS should have given the Fighters games to Hamster Corporation. Since they did such a good job with Raiden I.
God forbid they somehow find a way to give us Raiden II & DX, and it, too, is butchered like this.
@pocketmoon Kaminari developed it. A subsidiary of MOSS.
Can confirm that this collection is dog crap. Wish I could get a refund on PS5 for it.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...