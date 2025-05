Badger Punch Games' modern-day Amiga title Roguecraft is coming to Evercade, it has been confirmed.

The latest entry in Evercade's single-game cart range, Roguecraft DX "features new levels, new monsters, new music, power-ups, and more," all of which are "exclusive to this current Evercade release."

Roguecraft DX will be available to pre-order from May 30th and will release in August 2025, alongside Neo Geo Arcade 1.