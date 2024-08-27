Badger Punch Games' Amiga roguelike Roguecraft will be released digitally on September 2nd, according to its publisher Thalamus Digital.

The game, in case you've never heard of it, is a reimagining of Badger Punch Games' previous C64 homebrew Rogue64, and sees players picking from a small list of classes (a mage, fighter, or a rogue), before delving into the dungeons of Moredecoom to kill a tentacled monster waiting at the end and claim an ancient treasure for their own.





We're chuffed to announce that the digital version of Amiga Roguecraft will launch this coming Monday, September 2nd! (if you already pre-ordered the game, fear ye not - your download code will be sent out next week!) August 26, 2024

The game was previously made available for purchase from Thalamus Digital's website in the form of three physical versions, which ranged from a standard edition to a deluxe edition to the even more humorously-titled Zero Cluck's edition. All of these versions were reported to come with a digital copy of the game, which will also go out to backers next week.

The digital version of the game will be sold through itch.io and will cost $9.99 (with a temporary "launch discount" dropping that price to $7.99).