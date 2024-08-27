Billy Time Games – one of the most hard-working patchers in the world of Genesis / Mega Drive – has just expanded on his recently-released Streets of Rage "Bad Ending" patch with another one which boasts a whole host of features.
Streets of Rage Plus includes SRAM support to save scores, alternate colour options for each character, support for the Genesis six-button controller, a sprint ability and a difficulty randomiser.
Alternative colours are only present in single-player, and the following button combinations (entered when selecting a character) are required to access them:
- A – Original SOR1 Color
- B – Alt Color 1
- C – Alt Color 2
- Start – Alt Color 3
- B+C – Alt Color 4
- A+B – Alt Color 5
- A+C – Alt Color 6
The six-button controls basically allow you to pull off moves like the safe landing and back attack with a single button press, but Billy Time Games has also added a new feature – the ability to sprint.
- Hold Y (Any direction) – Sprint
- Hold Y (When thrown) – Land Safely
- Z – Back Attack
Finally, we have the difficulty randomizer; this is enabled by pressing the 'Mode' button on the six-button pad during the introductory cutscene to skip to the title screen. Enemy health and aggression will be randomized.
You can download the patch here.