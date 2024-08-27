Billy Time Games – one of the most hard-working patchers in the world of Genesis / Mega Drive – has just expanded on his recently-released Streets of Rage "Bad Ending" patch with another one which boasts a whole host of features.

Streets of Rage Plus includes SRAM support to save scores, alternate colour options for each character, support for the Genesis six-button controller, a sprint ability and a difficulty randomiser.

Alternative colours are only present in single-player, and the following button combinations (entered when selecting a character) are required to access them:

A – Original SOR1 Color

B – Alt Color 1

C – Alt Color 2

Start – Alt Color 3

B+C – Alt Color 4

A+B – Alt Color 5

*Hi-Score SRAM

*MORE Alternate Colors

*Access the bad ending in 1P

*Six Button Controls

The six-button controls basically allow you to pull off moves like the safe landing and back attack with a single button press, but Billy Time Games has also added a new feature – the ability to sprint.

Hold Y (Any direction) – Sprint

Hold Y (When thrown) – Land Safely

Z – Back Attack

Finally, we have the difficulty randomizer; this is enabled by pressing the 'Mode' button on the six-button pad during the introductory cutscene to skip to the title screen. Enemy health and aggression will be randomized.

You can download the patch here.