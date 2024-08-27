Update [Tue 27th Aug, 2024 08:30 BST]: Since this story went live, we've been told that this isn't the full Sonic CD – it's the V0.02 prototype.
Released on December 4th, 1992 for the Yuusei Sega World event in Japan, this version of the game is incomplete and quite buggy.
Original Story [Mon 26th Aug, 2024 10:00 BST]: While there are many unkind souls out there who will tell you that the Sega CD isn't worth a look, this oft-maligned add-on for the Genesis / Mega Drive played host to the excellent Sonic CD – arguably the closest thing to a killer app it could muster.
The game has now been ported to the Genesis as part of the 2024 Sonic Hacking Contest and will be released fully on September 28th.
MDTravis is acting as the main programmer and custom artist, with @KatKuriN in charge of original disassembly and support. Devon was responsible for the initial port code reference and un-hardcoded chunks guide, as well as providing general support, while @vladikcomper supplied the DAC driver (MegaPCM v2.0) and MegaPCM2 debugging. @sleekflash16 worked on the Genesis arrangements of the original Sonic CD music, and @CollisionChaos worked on music research assistance.
You can view the game in action below. Will you be checking this one out? Let us know with a comment.