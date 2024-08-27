Update [Tue 27th Aug, 2024 08:30 BST]: Since this story went live, we've been told that this isn't the full Sonic CD – it's the V0.02 prototype.

Released on December 4th, 1992 for the Yuusei Sega World event in Japan, this version of the game is incomplete and quite buggy.

Original Story [Mon 26th Aug, 2024 10:00 BST]: While there are many unkind souls out there who will tell you that the Sega CD isn't worth a look, this oft-maligned add-on for the Genesis / Mega Drive played host to the excellent Sonic CD – arguably the closest thing to a killer app it could muster.

The game has now been ported to the Genesis as part of the 2024 Sonic Hacking Contest‬ and will be released fully on September 28th.

MDTravis is acting as the main programmer and custom artist, with ‪@KatKuriN‬ in charge of original disassembly and support. Devon was responsible for the initial port code reference and un-hardcoded chunks guide, as well as providing general support, while ‪@vladikcomper‬ supplied the DAC driver (MegaPCM v2.0) and MegaPCM2 debugging. ‪@sleekflash16‬ worked on the Genesis arrangements of the original Sonic CD music, and ‪@CollisionChaos‬ worked on music research assistance.

You can view the game in action below. Will you be checking this one out? Let us know with a comment.