Polymega has been updated to version 1.1.35, which brings with it a host of fixes and support for the much-delayed GC01 Retro Gun Controller.

The light gun – which is based on the Sinden gun – was originally announced all the way back in 2019. In 2024, Polymega maker Playmaji said it was delayed until Q2 of 2024 so it could be "revised for additional compatibility with Polymega App and Remix" – two other Polymega products which have yet to see the light of day. The company then had to issue a second update later in the year.

However, this latest system update suggests that the gun's arrival is imminent.

Polymega GC01 Retro Gun Controller - Compatible Games

Below is the confirmed list of compatible games, taken from the Polymega site:

NES/FC

Duck Hunt NES, NES-E, FC

NES, NES-E, FC Freedom Force NES

NES Gumshoe NES, NES-E

NES, NES-E Hogan's Alley NES, NES-E, FC

NES, NES-E, FC Operation Wolf NES

NES Wild Gunman NES, NES-E, FC

NES, NES-E, FC Trick Shooting NES, NES-E

NES, NES-E Gotcha! NES

NES Laser Invasion / Gun Sight NES, FC

NES, FC Mechanized Attack NES

NES Shooting Range NES

NES To The Earth NES, NES-E

NES, NES-E Space Shadow FC

SNES/SFC

Battle Clash / Space Bazooka SNES, SNES-E, SFC

SNES, SNES-E, SFC Bazooka Blitzkrieg / Destructive SNES, SFC

SNES, SFC Lethal Enforcers SNES, SNES-E, SFC

SNES, SNES-E, SFC Metal Combat: Falcon's Revenge SNES, SNES-E

SNES, SNES-E Operation Thunderbolt SNES

SNES Super Scope 6 SNES, SNES-E, SFC

SNES, SNES-E, SFC Terminator 2: The Arcade Game SNES, SNES-E, SFC

SNES, SNES-E, SFC Tin Star SNES

SNES X-Zone SNES, SNES-E, SFC

SNES, SNES-E, SFC Yoshi's Safari / Yoshi no Road Hunting NES, SNES-E, SFC

Genesis/Mega Drive

Lethal Enforcers GEN, MD-E, MD-J

GEN, MD-E, MD-J Lethal Enforcers II: Gun Fighters GEN, MD-E

GEN, MD-E Menacer 6-Game Cartridge GEN, MD-E

GEN, MD-E Terminator 2: The Arcade Game GEN, MD-E, MD-J

GEN, MD-E, MD-J Bodycount MD-E

Sega CD/Mega CD

Corpse Killer SCD, MCD-E, 32XCD

SCD, MCD-E, 32XCD Crime Patrol SCD

SCD Lethal Enforcers SCD, MCD-E, MCD-J

SCD, MCD-E, MCD-J Lethal Enforcers II: Gun Fighters SCD, MCD-E, MCD-J

SCD, MCD-E, MCD-J Mad Dog Mcree SCD

SCD Mad Dog II: The Lost Gold SCD

SCD Snatcher SCD, MCD-E

SCD, MCD-E Who Shot Johnny Rock SCD

Saturn

Area 51 SAT, SAT-J

SAT, SAT-J Chaos Control / Chaos Control Remix SAT-E, SAT-J

SAT-E, SAT-J Crypt Killer / Henry Explorers SAT, SAT-J

SAT, SAT-J Daisuki SAT-J

SAT-J Death Crimson SAT-J

SAT-J Die Hard Trilogy SAT, SAT-E, SAT-J

SAT, SAT-E, SAT-J The House of the Dead SAT, SAT-E, SAT-J

SAT, SAT-E, SAT-J Maximum Force SAT, SAT-E

SAT, SAT-E Mighty Hits SAT, SAT-E

SAT, SAT-E Policenauts SAT-J

SAT-J SCUD SAT

SAT Virtua Cop SAT, SAT-E, SAT-J

SAT, SAT-E, SAT-J Virtua Cop 2 SAT, SAT-E, SAT-J

SAT, SAT-E, SAT-J こちら葛飾区亀有公園前派出所 中川ランド大レース!の巻 SAT-J

SAT-J 人造人間ハカイダー ラストジャッジメント SAT-J

PS1

Area 51 PS

PS Cellophane (Serofans) PS-J

PS-J Die Hard Trilogy PS

PS Die Hard Trilogy 2 PS

PS Elemental Gearbolt PS, PS-J

PS, PS-J Extreme Ghosbusters: The Ultimate Invasion PS-E

PS-E Ghoul Panic / Oh! Bakyuuun PS-E, PS-J

PS-E, PS-J Gunbare! Game Tengoku - The Game Paradise 2 PS-J

PS-J Gunfighter: Legend of Jesse James PS

PS Guntu: Western Front June, 1944 PS-J

PS-J Judge Dredd PS, PS-E

PS, PS-E Lethal Enforcers I & II / Deluxe Pack PS, PS-J

PS, PS-J Maximum Force PS

PS Mighty Hits PS-J

PS-J Mighty Hits Special PS-E

PS-E Moorhuhn 2 PS-E

PS-E Moorhen 3: Chicken Chase PS-E

PS-E Moorhuhn X PS-E

PS-E Point Blank / Gunbullet PS, PS-J

PS, PS-J Point Blank 2 / Gunbarl PS, PS-J

PS, PS-J Point Blank 3 / Gunbalina PS, PS-J

PS, PS-J Project: Horned Owl / Horned Owl PS, PS-J

PS, PS-J Puffy no P.S. I Love You PS-J

PS-J Rescue Shot / Rescue Shot Bubibo PS-E, PS-J

PS-E, PS-J Resident Evil: Survivor / BIOHAZARD Gun Survivor PS-E, PS-J

PS-E, PS-J Silent Hill PS, PS-E, PS-J

PS, PS-E, PS-J Simple 1500 Series Vol. 024 - The Gun Shooting PS-J

PS-J Simple 1500 Series Vol. 063 - The Gun Shooting 2 PS-J

PS-J Star Wars Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire PS, PS-E, PS-J

PS, PS-E, PS-J Time Crisis PS, PS-J

Here's the full rundown of what else is included in the update, taken from the Polymega site:

New Features:

Enabled GC01 Retro Gun Controller on Polymega.

Enabled light gun support for all gun-compatible games and systems playable on Polymega (full game compatibility list HERE).

Added adjustable Turbo fire speeds for the software-mappable Turbo fire, available in the Controllers menu while playing games.

Added "Slow" mode for games, accessible via the Console > Speed Menu.

Added software-based volume controls, adjustable per System in the Settings > Video & Audio > Audio Settings menu.

Bug Fixes: