Polymega maker Playmaji has again teased the console's Retro Gun Controller GC01 light gun, which went up for pre-order back in 2021.

The much-delayed gun—based on the Sinden, which can be used with modern-day flatscreen TVs—was pushed into Q2 2024 so that it could "revised for additional compatibility with Polymega App and Remix" (two other products which are yet to see release).

It missed this release window, and in April, Playmaji released another update claiming that review samples were due to be sent out to the press. Given that samples haven't arrived yet, it's fair to say that window has been missed as well.

This latest update doesn't give a release date, but it does at least prove the gun exists.

While many of the people replying to this tweet mention they placed their order four years ago, there's some relief that the light gun is real—so far, Playmaji has only shown CGI renders.

