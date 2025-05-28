If you've been keeping track of all the Switch 2 excitement, then you might be aware that the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack is getting some new features, including the ability to rewind gameplay and apply a CRT-style filter.

Now, it's understandable that Nintendo might make some of these features exclusive to its latest console—it did a similar thing with SNES games on the New Nintendo 3DS—but some people have quite rightly pointed out that things like screen filters are not something you'd usually expect to be locked beyond a hardware upgrade, as it's not like they require the power of Switch 2 in order to work.



Like, locking a CRT filter behind a console upgrade? Why?



It shouldn't annoy me because I'll never buy the Expansion Pack, or use the filter myself, and I dount I'll get a Switch 2 anytime soon, but, ugh, it does. Everything this company does annoys me now.Like, locking a CRT filter behind a console upgrade? Why?It shouldn't annoy me because I'll never buy the Expansion Pack, or use the filter myself, and I dount I'll get a Switch 2 anytime soon, but, ugh, it does. https://t.co/oVUe1lwlYI May 28, 2025

As pointed out in the replies to Nintendo's tweet, even relatively modest retro hardware has screen filters included, so Nintendo can't really argue that additional processing power is the reason they're exclusive to Switch 2. To make matters worse, this isn't even a range of screen options but a single CRT filter.

Millions of people will stick with the original Switch for the time being who would still like to benefit from CRT filters and rewind when playing N64 games—and those same individuals are already paying their NSO sub for the privilege, too.

Do you think Nintendo is being a bit cheeky by locking such a modest feature behind a hardware upgrade, or do you think it's just a fair way of encouraging people to purchase a Switch 2? Let us know with a comment below.