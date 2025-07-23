Update #3 [ ]:

The IndieGoGo Campaign for the OneXSugar went live earlier this week, bringing with it a ton of new information about the upcoming handheld. This includes more information about the handheld's specs, as well as its pricing.

In the past, we already knew that device would be running the shiny new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 gaming platform, but according to the IndieGoGo page for the project, it appears that it will also come with 16GB RAM, memory speeds of 8533Mbps, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 flash storage.

That's in addition to a 5600 mAh battery, Hall Effect joysticks, micro-switches for the trigger and shoulder buttons, a 3-axis gyro and accelerometer, and a pair of OLED displays.

The device is currently available in black and white and will cost $599 up until July 24th as part of the Early Bird price discount, before increasing in cost to $699. It is expected to ship in a couple of months time, in September.

You can back the project now, if you're interested in securing your own.

Update #2 [ ]:

We've got some pretty interesting footage of the OneXSugar handheld in action, which has been published on social media by a fan who recently went hands-on with the device:





Esse é o ONEXSUGAR, o primeiro portátil Android com duas telas totalmente transformável e equipado com Snapdragon G3 Gen 3. Este aqui me balançou! Imagine um Nintendo Switch + 3DS em apenas um console portátil.Esse é o ONEXSUGAR, o primeiro portátil Android com duas telas totalmente transformável e equipado com Snapdragon G3 Gen 3. pic.twitter.com/EbM5NhqfVj June 28, 2025

"This one blew me away," says the post. "Imagine a Nintendo Switch + 3DS in just one portable console. This is the ONEXSUGAR, the first Android portable with two fully transformable screens and equipped with Snapdragon G3 Gen 3."

Update #1 [ ]:

OneXPlayer has shown off its transforming OneXSugar handheld and has confirmed that it will be running the shiny new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 gaming platform.





Get ready to elevate your gaming experience with the ONEXSUGAR's SUGAR 1, the trailblazing device powered by the revolutionary 🚀 Unveiling the ONEXSUGAR! 🎮Get ready to elevate your gaming experience with the ONEXSUGAR's SUGAR 1, the trailblazing device powered by the revolutionary @Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chip! Enjoy 28% faster GPU and 30% faster CPU, all in a sleek dual-screen format that redefines… pic.twitter.com/PBlxd68PmA March 17, 2025

Original Story: We've already seen the interesting AYANEO Flip DS imitate Nintendo's iconic DS handheld, and now rival firm OneXPlayer is getting in on the action.

The company has just teased the OneXSugar, an Android-based dual-screen handheld. Details are thin on the ground, but we do know that it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset – most likely the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, which is found in the AYANEO Pocket S and AYANEO Pocket DMG.

The trailer is quite vague and doesn't show off the whole device, but it would seem the OneXSugar will be a little more versatile than Nintendo's console.

For example, the brief footage shows that one of the screens can be rotated, and that the left and right sides of the system – which house the controls – also rotate. This appears to suggest that you can transform the OneXSugar from a dual-screen system to a single-screen handheld.

OneXPlayer hasn't revealed a release date or price for this device, but given the high price AYANEO is charging for similarly-powered handhelds, you can expect it to be between $300 and $500.