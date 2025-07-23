Bitmap Bureau's upcoming Terminator game Terminator 2D: No Fate has been delayed, its publisher Reef Entertainment announced yesterday.

The action sidescroller, which is an adaptation of James Cameron's legendary 1991 movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day, was originally supposed to be released on September 5th across PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store).

However, due to issues "coordinating and manufacturing the physical release", Reef Entertainment and Bitmap Bureau has decided to delay the game's launch to the following month, with the title now expected to land on these platforms on October 31st, 2025.

Terminator 2D: NO FATE will now be releasing on October 31, 2025.



Coordinating and manufacturing the physical release has been a longer process than we anticipated, and as a result, we’ve had to delay the release of the game. We apologise, and thank you for bearing with us.… — Reef Entertainment (@Reef_Games) July 22, 2025

In the statement, Reef Entertainment issued an apology for the delay and thanked fans for bearing with them. It also stated the decision to delay the digital releases, in addition to the physical, was decided to give Bitmap Bureau "extra time to apply some final polish to the game itself" to further improve the finished product.

Ever since Terminator 2D: No Fate was first announced back in February of this year, there's understandably been a lot excitement surrounding the game in the retro gaming community and beyond, with many hoping that it would outdo previous attempts at bringing the world and characters of the classic film to consoles.

This reaction is something that is obviously not lost on Reef Entertainment, with the company calling the response to the announcement "truly humbling" and stating they are "dedicated to delivering the best release possible for Terminator 2D: No Fate", and look forward to sharing more of the game with fans in the future.

As hinted in the original announcement, this will apparently include versions of the game for retro machines.