Bitmap Bureau, the developer of Xeno Crisis and Final Vendetta, is teaming up with the publisher Reef Entertainment to release a new game, partially based on James Cameron's 1991 sci-fi action classic Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

The game, which is called Terminator 2D: No Fate, was announced earlier today and is an officially licensed 2D action side-scroller that is said to blend scenes from the iconic film with new scenarios and additional endings.

The trailer, for instance, shows the bar fight between Arnie's T-800 and a bunch of pool-playing barflies, Sarah Connor's escape from The Pescadero State Hospital for the Criminally Insane, the motorbike/truck chase through the LA river, and much, much more. All of this is rendered in a gloriously retro pixel-art aesthetic, which hearkens back to the 16-bit era.

According to the announcement, the game will be published on September 5th, 2025, and is scheduled to come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store). Retro platforms are also listed as "TBA".

Here is a description of the game, courtesy of its publisher:

"Play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 through a variety of thrilling missions as they take on the T-1000 and try to put a stop to Skynet’s plans before the human race is annihilated. Lead the Resistance as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines as mankind’s only hope in the War Against the Machines. In this unique story blending iconic scenes from ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ with original scenarios and multiple endings, humanity’s fate is yours to decide."

In addition to digital copies, the announcement also mentions physical editions for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, and Switch, which are available to pre-order now through Reef Entertainment's website. These range from a £44.99 Day One Edition to an £89.99 Collector's Edition and a similarly priced Online Exclusive Edition.

