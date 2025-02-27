It's been no secret that Japanese arcades have been struggling over the last few years, with the impact of COVID-19 and other factors (such as tightening profit margins) forcing more and more businesses to close their doors.

So it was encouraging recently to see Famitsu taking the time to shine a light on Mikado Game Center in Tokyo's Takadanobaba neighborhood — one of an increasingly small number of game centers in Tokyo still dedicated primarily to featuring arcade gaming as opposed to claw machines and redemption titles.

The article in question was written as a way of anticipating the release of Snow Bros. 2 SPECIAL later this year and featured an interview with the owner and manager of Mikado Game Center, Minoru Ikeda, who offered some thoughts on the arcade's fortunes following a difficult period for many Japanese business owners.

Speaking to Famitsu, Ikeda told the publication that the arcade had still not managed to meet the peak of its popularity from before COVID-19, but stated that things have slowly been improving year on year, suggesting they may get back to the same level in the future.

Weekends, in particular, have apparently proven a popular time to visit. However, the arcade looks to be struggling to attract crowds during weekdays, particularly in the evenings.

This is something Ikeda attributes to two separate factors. The first is COVID-19 restrictions showing people the variety of entertainment they can already experience without leaving the house, encouraging people to head straight home after work or school rather than rush to their nearest arcade. The other, meanwhile, is changes to the last train on the Yamanote Line — the popular railway loop used by both tourists and commuters — that has meant the arcade has now lost an additional hour of business.

The arcade has also struggled to attract younger players, with the owner stating that most children and teenagers who visit the arcade typically do so, because of their parents or a love of shoot 'em ups.

Famitsu asked Ikeda if reissues of arcade games on modern hardware may have also had a negative impact on the frequency of people leaving the house to seek out an arcade, but Ikeda stated that the opposite is likely true, with more people than ever discovering arcade games at home and wanting to track down the real thing. As he states, arcades still have a unique character that is impossible to replicate at home, which comes from the power of the CRT monitor, the smooth operation, and the sense of quiet solidarity with other gamers.

You can find the full interview here (just bear in mind, it is only available in Japanese).